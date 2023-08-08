Women’s World Cup LIVE: England learn quarter-final opponent and reaction to Nigeria win
Colombia face Jamaica as the Women’s World Cup last-16 continues, with a quarter-final clash against England up for grabs
England will learn their quarter-final opponent at the Women’s World Cup as the knockout stages continue today, following the Lionesses’ dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria.
There are just two last-16 ties left to play, with Colombia facing Jamaica for a place in the quarter-finals and a meeting with England in Sydney on Saturday. Both teams caused huge shocks in making it out of the group stage, with Colombia stunning Germany to top Group H and Jamaica knocking out Brazil to reach the last-16 for the first time.
England survived a major scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties after having to play with 10 players in extra time following Lauren James’ red card. Sarina Wiegman must now wait to discover the extent of her star forward’s suspension, which is set to be decided by a disciplinary panel.
France and Morocco play in the final last-16 tie later today, with a place against Australia up for grabs after the co-hosts comfortably defeated Denmark on Monday. Follow all the latest news and updates from the Women’s World Cup as the last-16 concludes
Incredibly, there was another level of noise for the crowd of over 75,000 at the Olympic Stadium to reach. The loudest roar of the night came when Australia were already through. Leading Denmark by two goals, the Women’s World Cup and its co-hosts got the moment they had been waiting for. Sam Kerr, the face of the tournament, had finally arrived.
Ruled out of the group stages due to injury, Kerr got her first minutes of the World Cup as the Matildas stood with one foot already in the quarter-finals. With the game won and Denmark well beaten, Kerr’s touches were inconsequential; that her only shot from the angle flashed over the bar did not matter. But Australia have their star back, the final piece for a team who are delivering for their country and are growing with the competition.
Kerr’s introduction came moments after Hayley Raso had sent the home crowd into a frenzy, doubling Australia’s lead with a crisp finish from another clinical counter-attack. The crowd in Sydney had been electric when Australia attacked, a rolling wave of noise that grew from Caitlin Foord’s sublime opening goal. Nothing, though, could compare to the welcome Kerr received and what it represented for a team who are starting to believe they are contenders again.
Report from Australia 2-0 Denmark at Stadium Australia
There wasn’t to be any tearing off of shirts in jubilation on this occasion but England‘s footballing history has a new Chloe Kelly routine that will seize space in highlight reels for years to come. Kelly hadn’t been entrusted with a starting role but knew she had the chance to steal the show – and as she skipped towards the penalty spot in the shootout, it was clear she was going to do just that.
Chiamaka Nnadozie guessed correctly but didn’t stand a chance. Kelly pranced with the chance to rescue her nation’s hopes from tatters and unleashed a rocket.
And while her actions may not have won England a trophy this time around it didn’t feel too dissimilar.
By Adam Millington in Brisbane
Sarina Wiegman: “I’m really proud of the team. We’ve had many setbacks. I think this (James red card) was a big one too.
“We had to reorganise and do something else on the pitch and we didn’t need any minute to do so.
“And of course players got really, really tired, but we really stuck together and showed a lot of resilience.”
England are through to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup – but they will be without Lauren James when they play either Colombia or Jamaica in the last eight.
James was sent off for stamping on the back of Nigeria player Michelle Alozie during the Lionesses’ last-16 tie.
The 21-year-old, who has been England’s player of the tournament, was initially shown a yellow card by the referee, but VAR recommended a review and the yellow card was upgraded to red after the act of petulance.
After receiving a red card, James is automatically suspended for England’s next match, however her punishment will be reviewed by a Fifa disciplinary panel.
If the forward is deemed to have committed a serious act of foul play, the panel have the power to apply further sanctions.
After beating Nigeria on penalties, the Lionesses will play the winner of Colombia vs Jamaica in the quarter-finals. The quarter-final will be played on Saturday 12 August at 11:30am BST, at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium.
Colombia will face Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday in the last-16. Colombia stunned Germany in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history to top Group H ahead of the two-time champions.
Jamaica, meanwhile, reached the knockout stages for the first time in their history after drawing with France and Brazil and beating Panama to finish runners-up in Group F.
The Lionesses will therefore need to be at their best, with both teams proving they are capable of upsetting the odds.
England boss Sarina Wiegman admitted “sweetest person” Lauren James “lost her emotions” as she received a red card that could see the 21-year-old miss the remainder of the World Cup.
The Lionesses advanced to the quarter-finals after surviving James’ dismissal late in the second half to beat Nigeria on penalties, with Euro 2022 hero Chloe Kelly scoring the winning spot-kick in a 4-2 shoot-out success.
James’ brace and two assists earned her player-of-the-match honours against China, but this time she was sent off after it was ruled she had deliberately stepped on the back of Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie with three minutes of normal time remaining of a game that ended goalless after 120 minutes.
Wiegman, who had not watched the incident back, said: “She’s an inexperienced player on this stage and has done really well, and I think in a split second she just lost her emotions.
“And of course she doesn’t want to hurt anyone. She’s the sweetest person I know, and things happen like that and you can’t change it anymore, so it’s a huge lesson for her to learn, but of course it’s not something that she really did on purpose.”
If England are to win this World Cup, they will scarcely endure a game as testing or as tense as this. A positive spin on this penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria is that it could again be the making of them, adding to their resolve, with Chloe Kelly once more offering a decisive kick.
A negative is that this should bring a reconsideration about what is possible, especially with the likelihood that Lauren James will miss two games if not all three potential ties left. Her teammates did her a huge favour here.
This World Cup still remains as hard to work out as James’ decision to stand on Michelle Alozie in the second half, receiving a red card. England came very close to another surprise elimination as Nigeria proved to be their equals throughout the match. England should have been their superiors, really.
Read Miguel Delaney’s report from Brisbane
