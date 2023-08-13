England reach familiar World Cup hurdle — but this time there’s a difference

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England are into the World Cup semi-finals and Lucy Bronze has been here before. She was there in Canada in 2015 to be dealt the heartbreak as Laura Bassett turned the ball into her own net and gave Japan a ticket to the final; she was there for that night in Lyon four years ago where Steph Houghton’s late penalty miss provided the customary anguish and the USA marched towards yet another title.

If you’re English, there’s a certain aura that surrounds semi-finals. Its near-certainty refuses to discriminate between men’s and women’s football and has long plagued records at the game’s biggest tournament: England make it to last four and that’s as far as they will ever go.

Such an idea looks like it could be about to unravel – and there would be few better circumstances in which it could happen. In years gone by, getting to the semi-finals has been the highlight in itself, but this time around there’s still some way to go to match what this team has already proven.

“We got past that hurdle last year in the Euros and finally made it to the final and got past that dreaded always getting beaten in the semi-finals so we’ve got that in the locker,” said Bronze, speaking after her side’s 2-1 quarter-final triumph over Colombia.

“Many players in the squad were part of that so we know how difficult it is to get this far and also how to get to the final and how to win games”

A claim could be levied that England’s performances have been unconvincing at this World Cup and that the displays at this tournament have been worlds apart from those which led to continental victory and it would be merited. But they’ve had scrapes with the potential to be sent on an early flight home and – unlike other so-called ‘bigger’ teams – have reached what they see as the baseline.

“If we hadn’t have gotten to the semi-final, I would have said that we would have underperformed,” Bronze added.

“A lot of people said that England were the team that were going to flop a little bit. Our performances haven’t been our best granted but the results have been there and we’ve got the semi final which is what this England team is known for doing”

England and Bronze are into their third World Cup semi-final (The FA via Getty Images)

Bronze’s personal World Cup history stretches back eight years and the way in which this one has panned out carries similarities with her debut on the world stage – a competition where England conceded in every game and had to battle to make it to the semis..

“It very much reminds me of 2015 - having to fight in every single game,” she said. “2-1 wins throughout the tournament or 1-0 wins against Germany. It reminds of the fights we had.

“I think the difference with this team is that we have won trophies, we have won tournaments so we do know what to do. We knew coming into the tournament that it wasn’t going to be easy.

“There was a lot of outside noise about whether England were going to be able to cope well with everything thrown at us so far and the semi final is what is expected of us as the England team.”

Bronze after England’s defeat to the USA in the 2019 semi-finals (Getty Images)

England have proved their mettle; now it’s time for their toughest test yet. On Wednesday the Lionesses will return to Stadium Australia and be greeted by a sea of gold shirts, a nation having collectively come together to spur on co-hosts Australia in recent weeks.

Players remained coy when quizzed about the sporting rivalry between the two countries after England’s success – the Ashes spirit may not have creeped into football just yet – but the circumstances regarding the fixture will provide added pressure regardless.

Fans gathered in their thousands and cross-code divisions were put aside with Australia’s penalty shootout downing of France on Saturday night being shown inside of grounds at Australian Rules games. England, of course, know what it’s like to have the home advantage, but playing against it will be different.

“There are positives and negatives for being that home nation and for being the team against,” Bronze said. “It can be a lot of pressure to put on teams. I remember playing Canada in 2015 in that World Cup and there was a lot of pressure put on that team and it gave them a lot of fight.

“It was the same thing for us in the Euros last year. The 12th man as they say - it really helped us. It was a key part to us winning and I think that’s been a key part for Australia when their backs have been against the wall this tournament.”

Talk of that regard will dominate the days to come but, for now at least, having got to this stage remains the most important achievement.

“Every single England player that’s put on a shirt since forever has been part of that,” surmised Bronze upon reaching the semis. Now it’s time for them to prove they can go one step further.