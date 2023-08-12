Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses continue their knockout campaign in Sydney.

The European champions survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16, but improved to beat Colombia and will take on hosts Australia in the semi-finals.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will continue to be without Lauren James who was suspended for two matchesafter the 21-year-old stamped on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.

The Lionesses will face Australia in Sydney after the co-hosts defeated France on penalties. There will be a new winner of the Women’s World Cup this year after Sweden knocked out Japan on Friday, setting up a clash with Spain on the other side of the draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ run down under:

Who do England play next at the World Cup?

After beating Nigeria and Colombia, the Lionesses will play Australia in the semi-finals. The semi-final will be played on Wednesday 16 August at 11:00am BST at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium and the match will be shown on ITV 1.

Should England win, they will face either Sweden or Spain, who play each other on Tuesday for a place in the Sydney final.

Sweden’s victory over Japan means there will be new winner of the World Cup this year, after the United States and Germany were among the big names to suffer early exits.

What were England’s group results?

22 July - England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane)

28 July - England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney)

1 August - China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide)

What is England’s potential path to the final?

As group winners

7 August: Last 16

England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties

12 August: Quarter-final

England 2-1 Colombia - England win 2-1

16 August: Semi-final

(England vs Australia) - 11:00, Sydney

20 August: Final

(England/Australia) vs (Spain/Sweden) - 11:00, Sydney

Knockout stages

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One

Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties

Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC

Friday 11 August

QF1: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One

QF2: Japan 1-2 Sweden (08:30, Auckland) - BBC One

Saturday 12 August

QF3: Australia 0-0 France - Australia win on penalties

QF4: England 2-1 Colombia

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Spain vs Sweden (09:00, Auckland)

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Australia vs England (11:00, Sydney)

Saturday 19 August

3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)

Sunday 20 August

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)

Match venues

Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)

Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)

Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)