Who is in England’s FIFA World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?
Everything you need to know about England’s group stage opponents and schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.
Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.
Gareth Southgate will be relying on squad stalwarts including Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling to navigate the team through the first round as comfortably as possible, with younger players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Phil Foden looking to make an impact at the biggest tournament in world football for the first time in their careers.
Here is everything you need to know about England’s group stage opponents and their fixture schedule out in Qatar:
Team name 1
Para
World Cup pedigree:
Predicted starting line-up:
Team name 2
Para
World Cup pedigree:
Predicted starting line-up:
Team name 3
Para
World Cup pedigree:
Predicted starting line-up:
Fixture schedule
England vs X — Stadium, city — Date/time
England vs X — Stadium, city — Date/time
England vs X — Stadium, city — Date/time
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies