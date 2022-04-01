England will play the USA in the Fifa World Cup group stage after learning their opponents in this evening’s draw in Doha for Qatar 2022.

The Three Lions came agonisingly close to winning last summer’s Euro 2020 on home soil, falling short on penalties against Italy, who have failed to qualified for this year’s World Cup.

But redemption will start in Group B, which will include games against Iran and the USA.

England’s first game will be on the opening day of the tournament on 21 November against Iran.

England are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, joined by favourites Brazil, as well as Belgium, Spain, Germany, Argentina and reigning champions France.

Gareth Southgate has an array of talent at his disposal, alongside immense experience of playing at the highest level, including leaders such as Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling.

Despite such quality running throughout the squad, which helped them cruise through Uefa qualification in top spot, six points above Poland in Group I, Southgate is adamant his side must be “close to perfect”.

“We have said to the team this week, ‘if we can get to a semi-final, we can get to a final, and we did. If we can get to a final, we can win’. That’s clear,” he said.

“To do that is incredibly difficult and we’ll have to be as close to perfect as can be. That’s the challenge for us, not just when we get to Qatar, because we’ve got to be in the right condition, even before that. That’s what we’ve got to work towards every day we’re together.”

More to follow...