World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponents
Follow all the latest updates as the World Cup group stage draw takes place in Doha
Follow all the latest updates from Qatar as the World Cup group stage draw takes place in Doha this afternoon.
Gareth Southgate, who will be in attendance at the draw, has been optimistic about England’s chances but insisted they will have to be “close to perfect” to lift the trophy later this year. England benefitted from kind draws in 2018 and 2020, when they reached the semi-finals in Russia and fell agonisingly short on penalties in the Euros final, and will be keen to avoid Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands, who have all been seeded in Pot 2. Senegal, the Africa Cup of Nations champions, are the danger side in Pot 3.
Wales and Scotland will be included in the draw but are yet to officially reach Qatar. Wales are through to the play-off final where they will either face Scotland or Ukraine, but that tie has been postponed until this summer due to Russia’s continued invasion.
The most notable absentee from the draw is European champions Italy, who succumbed to a stunning defeat by North Macedonia in the play-offs. The tournament will also likely represent the final chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to clinch World Cup glory before the end of their careers. Argentina and Portugal are both in Pot 1 alongside England.
Follow all the latest updates from the draw below:
Four teams from South America have already booked their places in this year’s tourament. The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) are given four or five spots at the World Cup with the potential fifth place being decided by an intercontinental play-off.
The nations already qualified are:
Argentina
Brazil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Peru defeated Paraguay 2-0 to make it into the go to inter-confederation play-off and they will face either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in June after both countries were third in their respective Asian qualifying groups.
Peru are seeking consecutive World Cup appearances, having defeated New Zealand 2-0 over two legs to reach the 2018 tournament in Russia, ending a 36-year wait to appear at the World Cup again.
For now lets start with which teams have already qualified for the draw. From Europe, where Uefa is the governing body, 12 of the 13 spots have been decided. Those teams are:
Beligum
Croatia
Denmark
England
France
Germany
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Serbia
Spain
Switzerland
The final Uefa spot will go to either Scotland, Ukraine or Wales. Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine their planned World Cup play-off match against Scotland has been postponed until June.
Later that month the winner of Scotland vs Ukraine will face Wales in a play-off final and the winner of that match will make it to the World Cup in November.
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup draw. The World Cup returns this year with the tournament taking place in Qatar across November and December instead of the usual summer months.
That schedule change is due to the intense heat in Qatar during June, July and August with winter temperatures being more suitable for the teams to play in.
England have already secured their place at the tournament, but Wales and Scotland still have World Cup play-off games to complete in June and could potential face each other in a play-off final.
The awarding of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago was contentious to say the least and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have raised concerns over the treatment of migrant workers in the country.
Alongside those concerns, teams such as Denmark and Germany recently highlighted human rights abuses after qualifying for the tournament, and England boss, Gareth Southgate, has held talks with his squad about the ongoing issues surrounding this World Cup.
We’ll explore all of that, and more, leading up to the draw itself, which is set to take place around 5pm this afternoon.
