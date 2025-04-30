Eni Aluko pulls out of presenting role following Ian Wright criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eni Aluko has pulled out of her presenting role at the Women’s Football Awards after her criticism of fellow pundit Ian Wright.

Aluko apologised after suggesting in a radio interview that Wright, who works regularly on coverage of women’s, needed to be more aware that there are “only a finite amount of opportunities" for female pundits.

Former Arsenal striker Wright said he “can’t accept” the apology from the 38-year-old, who won 105 England caps, having received widespread support within women’s football after her comments.

Aluko had been due to co-present the Women’s Football awards on Thursday 1 May alongside Gabby Logan and Jamie Carragher, but has now stepped away from those duties.

"I've decided to take a step back from being part of the hosting line-up this year," she said.

"I don't want to deflect from the joy, recognition, and celebration that this event is all about. This event belongs to the players, coaches, fans and everyone who has worked tirelessly to elevate the women's game.

“The awards will be hosted in the very capable hands of Gabby Logan and Jamie Carragher, who I know will bring their passion and energy to the stage. I love women’s football deeply, I’m proud of how far we’ve come, and I’ll absolutely be back involved in the future.”

A number of current Lionesses players have liked Wright’s response to Aluko on Instagram, including Mary Earps and Alessia Russo.

open image in gallery Ian Wright (right) has worked in the past alongside Eni Aluko ( PA )

The 61-year-old has been a regular pundit on the women’s game since forging a career in broadcasting after his playing retirement, and has worked with Aluko in the past for ITV.

"Because of the past, where men blocked the women's game for 50 years, the game has serious systemic challenges and it is going to take everyone to help fix it," said Wright.

"We are the country that invented modern football so we have a responsibility to lead the way in women's football. For me, I will always give back to the game. It has given me so much."