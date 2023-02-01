Enzo Fernandez details reasons for joining Chelsea in record transfer

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Enzo Fernandez has revealed the lure of winning trophies and playing in “the best league in the world” convinced him to join Chelsea in a record £106 million deal.

The Argentine midfielder, now the most expensive Premier League signing in history after joining from Benfica, adds more quality to Graham Potter’s squad.

Fernandez, who will wear the No 5 shirt, vacated by Jorginho and his move to London rivals Arsenal, could make his debut on Friday against Fulham.

The World Cup winner said: “I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project.

“I’m happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans and help my teammates on and off the pitch.”

While co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali added: “In Enzo we are signing a World Cup-winner and one of the brightest talents in global football,” a statement read. “We are excited to add him to Graham’s squad and we are sure he will form an important part of our team going forward.

“Enzo has demonstrated his ability at the very highest levels so we’re looking forward to seeing what he will do in Chelsea blue!’