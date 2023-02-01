Enzo Fernandez, Marcel Sabitzer and new FPL prices revealed
The World Cup winner could immediately become an integral piece for Graham Potter’s Chelsea, who host Fulham on Friday
Enzo Fernandez is the record Premier League signing and could make his Chelsea debut on Friday against Fulham.
Fantasy Premier League players will be assessing whether to add the Argentina international, with GW22 kicking off early.
With Jorginho’s departure to Arsenal and the enormous investment made in the World Cup winner, just a few training sessions and Fernandez could tempt Graham Potter into starting him against the Whites.
At just £5.0m, Fernandez is a cheap option and with three goals and seven assists across 26 Liga and Champions League group stage and qualifying matches for Benfica, there is certainly potential value here.
The £106.8m signing is the same price as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Denis Zakaria, slightly more than N’Golo Kante (£4.8m) and Mateo Kovacic (£4.9m), who have both seen their price slashed this season, while Noni Madueke (£5.5m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) remain more expensive.
Manchester United could bring in new signing Marcel Sabitzer, who joined on loan from Bayern Munich, with the Austria midfielder priced up at £5.0 million on FPL too.
Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro is available for £5.0m, while Southampton's Paul Onuachu (£5.5m) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (£5.0m) are newly-added too.
Fulham could showcase Sasa Lukic (£4.5m), with Brighton's new midfielder Yasin Ayari starting at £4.5m.
January FPL additions
|Dan Bentley (WOL)
|GKP
|£4.0m
|Keylor Navas (NFO)
|GKP
|£4.5m
|Jakub Kiwior (ARS)
|DEF
|£4.0m
|Alex Moreno (AVL)
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Matias Vina (BOU)
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Illia Zabarnyi (BOU)
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Benoit Badiashile (CHE)
|DEF
|£5.0m
|Max Wober (LEE)
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Victor Kristiansen (LEI)
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Harry Souttar (LEI)
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Felipe (NFO)
|DEF
|£4.5m
|James Bree (SOU)
|DEF
|£4.5m
|Pedro Porro (TOT)
|DEF
|£5.0m
|Kevin Schade (BRE)
|MID
|£5.0m
|Yasin Ayari (BHA)
|MID
|£4.5m
|Facundo Buonanotte (BHA)
|MID
|£4.5m
|Dango Ouattara (BOU)
|MID
|£5.0m
|Hamed Traore (BOU)
|MID
|£4.5m
|Enzo Fernandez (CHE)
|MID
|£5.0m
|Noni Madueke (CHE)
|MID
|£5.5m
|Mykhailo Mudryk (CHE)
|MID
|£7.0m
|Andrey Santos (CHE)
|MID
|£4.5m
|Naouirou Ahamada (CRY)
|MID
|£4.5m
|Sasa Lukic (FUL)
|MID
|£4.5m
|Weston McKennie (LEE)
|MID
|£5.0m
|Tete (LEI)
|MID
|£5.5m
|Cody Gakpo (LIV)
|MID
|£8.0m
|Maximo Perrone (MCI)
|MID
|£4.5m
|Marcel Sabitzer (MUN)
|MID
|£5.0m
|Danilo (NFO)
|MID
|£4.5m
|Gustavo Scarpa (NFO)
|MID
|£5.0m
|Carlos Alcaraz (SOU)
|MID
|£5.0m
|Kamaldeen Sulemana (SOU)
|MID
|£5.0m
|Mislav Orsic (SOU)
|MID
|£5.5m
|Arnaut Danjuma (TOT)
|MID
|£6.5m
|Joao Gomes (WOL)
|MID
|£4.5m
|Mario Lemina (WOL)
|MID
|£4.5m
|Pablo Sarabia (WOL)
|MID
|£5.5m
|Jhon Duran (AVL)
|FWD
|£5.5m
|Antonie Semenyo (BOU)
|FWD
|£5.0m
|Joao Felix (CHE)
|FWD
|£7.5m
|David Datro Fofana (CHE)
|FWD
|£5.0m
|Georginio Rutter (LEE)
|FWD
|£5.5m
|Wout Weghorst (MUN)
|FWD
|£6.0m
|Paul Onuachu (SOU)
|FWD
|£5.5m
|Matheus Cunha (WOL)
|FWD
|£5.5m
