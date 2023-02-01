Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Enzo Fernandez is the record Premier League signing and could make his Chelsea debut on Friday against Fulham.

Fantasy Premier League players will be assessing whether to add the Argentina international, with GW22 kicking off early.

With Jorginho’s departure to Arsenal and the enormous investment made in the World Cup winner, just a few training sessions and Fernandez could tempt Graham Potter into starting him against the Whites.

At just £5.0m, Fernandez is a cheap option and with three goals and seven assists across 26 Liga and Champions League group stage and qualifying matches for Benfica, there is certainly potential value here.

The £106.8m signing is the same price as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Denis Zakaria, slightly more than N’Golo Kante (£4.8m) and Mateo Kovacic (£4.9m), who have both seen their price slashed this season, while Noni Madueke (£5.5m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.7m) remain more expensive.

Manchester United could bring in new signing Marcel Sabitzer, who joined on loan from Bayern Munich, with the Austria midfielder priced up at £5.0 million on FPL too.

Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro is available for £5.0m, while Southampton's Paul Onuachu (£5.5m) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (£5.0m) are newly-added too.

Fulham could showcase Sasa Lukic (£4.5m), with Brighton's new midfielder Yasin Ayari starting at £4.5m.

January FPL additions