Premier League clubs spent a record £815m in the January transfer window to complete a season of unprecedented investment.

Chelsea led the way with a number of massive deals, spending a British-record £106.5 million on Enzo Fernandez on deadline day, as well as splashing out £88.5 million on Mykhailo Mudryk earlier in the month.

Across England’s top flight, the gross spend was 90 per cent higher than the previous record set in 2018’s winter window and almost triple what was spent last year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.