Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea as club look to ‘get season back on track’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca has left his role as Chelsea head coach after 18 months in charge.

The Italian departs with the club fifth in the Premier League table – 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal – following one win from their last seven top-flight games.

Speculation about Maresca’s future had intensified during the poor run of form amid reports he endured a strained relationship with key figures at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company,” read a club statement.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.”

Former Leicester boss Maresca was appointed as successor to Mauricio Pochettino in June 2024.

The 45-year-old guided Chelsea to Champions League qualification via a fourth-placed finish last season, in addition to winning the Conference League and Club World Cup.

His contract was due to run until 2029, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.

Maresca’s final match was Tuesday evening’s 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth.

Amid reports of tension behind the scenes, he missed his post-match press conference following that game, albeit his absence was attributed to illness.

However, speculation of a rift with the Chelsea hierarchy had grown after Maresca claimed following his side’s 2-0 win over Everton on December 13 he had endured his “worst 48 hours” at the club because “many people didn’t support me and the team”. He repeatedly refused to clarify the comments.

Chelsea return to action on Sunday away to Manchester City, the first of nine fixtures across four competitions during a packed January schedule.

Liam Rosenior, the head coach of French club Strasbourg, who are owned by Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo, has emerged as the early favourite to replace Maresca among bookmakers.

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, Fulham’s Marco Silva and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola are other potential candidates.