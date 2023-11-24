Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pep Guardiola is hopeful Erling Haaland will return for Manchester City against Liverpool after withdrawing from the Norway squad during the international break.

The striker missed Norway’s final Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland on Sunday after picking up a knock to his ankle in Thursday’s 2-0 friendly win over the Faroe Islands.

Although Norway insisted the injury was “not serious”, Haaland withdrew from the squad and returned to Manchester City for treatment ahead of this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash.

Premier League leaders City host rivals Liverpool in Saturday’s early kick-off, as Jurgen Klopp’s resurgent side look to spark another title race between the clubs this season.

Haaland’s two goals in the 4-4 draw at Chelsea before the international break took his Premier League tally to 13 goals in 12 games this season, and the striker will be key to City’s hopes with Kevin De Bruyne sidelined until after Christmas.

“He’s trained with niggles yesterday, hopefully he can train today and we will see,” Guardiola said.

“We have a few problems, The same as many clubs. We will see in the training session and we will see tomorrow. At 6pm I will know for sure which players I will have tomorrow. Always it’s plan A.”

