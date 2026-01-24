Erling Haaland comes off the bench as Manchester City cruise past Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland had to settle for a substitute’s role as Manchester City returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Wolves.

With just one goal in eight games and signs of tiredness creeping in, the normally prolific Norwegian was benched by manager Guardiola as the Premier League’s bottom side visited the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City had been anxious to win to reignite their title challenge after a run of four games without success but, with a crucial Champions League clash to come on Wednesday, Guardiola opted to rest his star striker.

His judgement was vindicated as first-half goals from Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo saw off Wolves.

City can now look ahead to their European encounter with Galatasaray with confidence and hope that Haaland, after just a 17-minute run-out, will be relatively fresh.

Haaland was not the only high-profile player looking on at kick-off as Phil Foden joined him on the bench but Marc Guehi was handed his debut following his move from Crystal Palace.

Wolves, despite being well adrift at the foot of the table, had arrived with a spring in their step after a four-game unbeaten run, their best sequence of the season.

Yet they were unable to trouble City greatly and defeat might have been heavier had referee Farai Hallam, overseeing his first top-flight game, not notably stuck by a decision not to award a penalty against them.

City took just six minutes to claim the lead as former Wolves favourite Matheus Nunes found space on the right and curled in a cross for Marmoush to tuck in.

Semenyo could have doubled the lead soon after when he raced onto a long ball from Guehi but shot straight at Jose Sa.

Rayan Cherki also blasted over before Hallam was forced to make a big decision after handball claims against Yerson Mosquera.

Marmoush flicked the ball onto Mosquera’s arm and fired against the post as play continued.

Hallam was advised to review the incident on the pitchside monitor after a VAR check but considered Mosquera’s arm in a natural position and contact accidental.

Guardiola seemed unhappy with the decision but it mattered little as Semenyo added a second on the stroke of half-time as he controlled a Bernardo Silva pass and buried a shot into the bottom corner.

It was the winger’s third goal in his fourth appearance since his £62.5million move from Bournemouth.

Wolves showed some spirit after the break and Joao Gomes shot narrowly over the bar from a free-kick.

City eased off and invited more pressure but Wolves struggled to create meaningful chances until Mosquera headed against the bar from a corner late on.

City also hit the woodwork when Semenyo cracked a shot against the post.