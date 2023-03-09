Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Madrid are considering an audacious move for Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland this summer, as part of a plan to bring in a new generation of young stars that also includes Jude Bellingham.

The Champions League holders believe they are favourites to sign the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder after a series of meetings with his team. They are also looking at Haaland as a replacement for 35-year-old Karim Benzema.

Kylian Mbappe was previously top of the club’s transfer wishlist, but his decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain last summer sparked tension between the player and club, and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is interested in looking elsewhere ahead of a summer of change at the Bernabeu.

It is thought that manager Carlo Ancelotti could leave Real in the summer, and the transition could be completed with a major attacking signing to go with Bellingham.

Perez at one point wanted to bring in both Mbappe and Haaland but the Madrid president is now said to be intrigued by the idea of testing Manchester City’s resolve as regards their Norwegian forward.

The English champions are the only Premier League club to have withstood interest from the Spanish giants for previous stars, and the very signing of Haaland felt like another landmark moment in how he had been expected to initially pick Madrid in 2022 at this point in his career.

It should be stressed that Haaland is happy at City but the forward is not seen as the sort of player who will stay at any one club for years, and there is a belief within the Bernabeu they can play on any uncertainty regarding the Premier League’s multiple charges of City’s alleged breaches, as well as the style of play under Pep Guardiola.

While Haaland has scored a remarkable 27 goals in 25 games so far in the league, it has come in the context of wider debate over whether he has actually made the team better.

Perez was expected to delay any such move until summer 2024, but Madrid are at least willing to test the situation.