Borussia Dortmund admit it will be ‘difficult’ to keep Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke admits it will be difficult for the Bundesliga club to keep Erling Haaland.

The striker had plenty of interest in the transfer window with rumours still swirling that Real Madrid and Manchester United want to sign the star.

Whoever bags the 21-year-old will have to shell out, as in the summer it was thought Dortmund wanted in the range of £100 million for the Norwegian international - though an anticipated release clause may well lower that price next summer.

Watzke told Welt am Sonntag: “Of course it will be difficult. I am not saying, however, that it is completely out of the question. We’ll do everything we can to keep our top players loyal to us in the future.”

It’s clear to see why Dortmund would try and keep Haaland at the club as he has 68 goals in 67 appearances for the German side. If they did lose the star they would have to replace him with another goalscorer and Watzke is confident the club could do so.

“We have to have the self-confidence to say we’ll find a new top striker again,” he added.

Haaland may be linked to United but they do have a star striker at the side as Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club in the summer.

He has since scored four goals in three games for the club to help them start their Premier League season well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are currently third in the league and the manager is seeking his first trophy since taking charge in 2018.

And while Ronaldo did score in their opening Champions League match, they ended up losing 2-1 to Young Boys after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was red-carded and Jesse Lingard made a mistake with a sloppy back pass to gift the Swiss side the win.

Among Haaland’s other reported suitors, Chelsea signed £97m Romelu Lukaku this summer and Real Madrid are widely expected to return next year with another move for Kylian Mbappe, after their summer overtures did not result in the Frenchman joining the Santiago Bernabeu club.