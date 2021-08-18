Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland’s release clause could reportedly increase to £76 million (€90m) next year, according to reports.

The Norwegian footballer will become active next summer with many of the world’s biggest clubs are set to fight it out for the player.

Sport1 is reporting that the 21-year-old’s release clause could increase to £76 million and the £13 million increase will be triggered based on how Haaland and Dortmund perform this season.

The Norway international has scored 62 goals in 61 games for Dortmund so far this season.