Manchester City striker Erling Haaland quickly reminded Trent Alexander-Arnold that he has won the treble and Liverpool have not after the Reds vice-captain claimed trophies “mean more” at Anfield.

Liverpool host City in a crucial clash in the Premier League title race this weekend, with Jurgen Klopp’s side leading the champions by a point in the table.

City were dominant last season, with Haaland scoring 52 goals in his debut year as they won the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies.

They could yet repeat the feat this season - but Pep Guardiola’s team face a renewed challenge from Liverpool.

Klopp and Guardiola’s rivalry has defined the Premier League in recent seasons but City have won five Premier League titles to Liverpool’s one during that spell.

But in an interview with FourFourTwo this week, Alexander-Arnold suggested that trophies “mean more” to Liverpool because of their opponent’s financial “situation”.

Guardiola’s team are bidding for a fourth Premier League title this season and won the Champions League for the first time last year as part of their Treble-winning campaign.

When Alexander-Arnold’s comments were put to Haaland by Sky Sports News, the Norwegian responded: “If he wants to say that, ok.

“I’ve been here one year and I won the treble and that was quite a nice feeling. I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling. That’s what I felt last season and it was quite nice.

“They can talk as much as they want, or he can talk as much as he wants. I don’t know why he does that, but I don’t mind.”

Erling Haaland and Trent Alexander-Arnold (David Blunsden/Peter Byrne/PA)

Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday’s match due to a knee injury but described City as a “machine that is built to win”.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs financially,” he said.

City trail Liverpool by a point ahead of the eagerly-anticipated contest, after which both sides will have 10 league games remaining.

“It’s going to be a great game,” said Haaland. “Liverpool are top of the league, so they’ve been the best this season so far. So we have to try and play at our best.

“I think City-Liverpool is a really special game in general, so it’s going to be a special game and it’s going to be a really important game.”