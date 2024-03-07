Gabriel Martinelli injury latest as Mikel Arteta issues update on Arsenal scare

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is “pretty positive” both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will be fit to face Brentford on Saturday.

The Gunners continued their winning run in the Premier League as they thrashed Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday night.

But Saka was withdrawn at half time with the England international “feeling ill” before Martinelli hobbled off in the second half after picking up a “slight cut” to his right foot.

Arsenal have the chance to go top for the first time since Christmas if they beat Brentford at the Emirates, with title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City playing each other the following day.

Arsenal are set to be boosted by a number of returning players, with both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey coming off the bench in the big win at Bramall Lane, while Arteta said Martinelli and Saka would be assessed on Friday ahead of the game.

“We have Martinelli and Bukayo [Saka] with little issues. We are pretty positive they can be part of the squad but we’ll have to see,” Arteta said.

Martinelli picked up a ‘slight cut’ to his foot in the 6-0 win (Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will be given a rare Premeir League start with David Raya, who is on loan from Brentford, unable to face his parent club.

"He's fully prepared and desperate to play,” Arteta said. "On Saturday it will be a great day for him. He has been brilliant, really supportive and pushing every day in training. It's a joy to have two great goalkeepers in the team.

"One of the toughest things is to deal with players that don't get the gametime they deserve.

"We have an unbelievable group of players and try to support them. When they get the opportunity they want to contribute to the team in the best way possible."

Arsenal have won seven Premier League games in a row while scoring 31 times and conceding just three goals.

They are the in-form side in the title race and host Brentford knowing at least one of Liverpool and City will drop points at Anfield on Sunday.

“We can't control that we just have to focus on our game, try to win and then on Sunday it's a game that should be beautiful to watch for any supporter,” Arteta said.

"I can't control it but I will enjoy watching two of the best teams in Europe. I will sit there with my kids and enjoy the match."