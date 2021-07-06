Danny Makkelie will take charge of England vs Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Makkelie will be able to lean on a wealth of experience ahead of the semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Makkelie has officiated 180 games in the Dutch Eredivisie since his debut in 2009.

While the 38-year-old is comfortable on the big stage too, having taken charge of Champions League matches since 2014 and Europa League matches two years before that.

His most recent high-profile match was the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid at Valdebebas.

He has also officiated three games at this summer's tournament so far, including the Three Lions' 2-0 win over Germany in the round of 16.

There were five yellow cards shown at Wembley that afternoon, with Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice all cautioned, with Germany's Robin Gosens and Matthias Ginter also entering the book.

Makkelie was also in charge of Italy’s tournament opening victory over Turkey, which saw just two yellow cards, as well as Russia's win over Finland, which saw five yellow cards handed out.

Notably the Dutch official is yet to award a penalty across the three games.

In last season’s Champions League, Makkelie took charge of eight games from the group stages to the semi-finals, showing 43 yellow cards (5.375 per game), one red card and five penalties.

Danny Makkelie shows Declan Rice a yellow card (Getty)

A part-time police inspector in Rotterdam, Makkelie will be joined by the same assistant referees and video assistant referee.

Dutch officials Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Bries will serve as assistant referees, while Pol van Boekel is the video assistant referee.

The fourth official is Ovidiu Hategan from Romania, while Dutch official Kevin Blom will act as one of three assistant video assistant referees alongside Germany's Christian Gittelmann and Poland's Pawel Gil.