Uefa has fined England €30,000 (approximately £25,500) for the use of a laser pointer and disturbances during the Danish national anthem in their Euro 2020 semi-final victory.

England won 2-1 at Wembley Stadium after extra time to advance to the final, where they will play Italy on Sunday, but Wednesday’s semi-final was host to a number of controversies.

In addition to Kasper Schmeichel being targeted by a fan with a laser pointer, the home supporters could be heard booing the Danish national anthem, while Uefa’s fine was also due to the setting off of fireworks.

A statement from Uefa read: “The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association €30,000 for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks.”

A fan shone a laser pointer at Schmeichel as he prepared to face Harry Kane’s penalty. Schmeichel saved the spot-kick, but Kane scored the rebound in the decisive moment of the fixture.

UEFA also investigated the booing of the Danish national anthem prior to the game, which was attended by more than 60,000 people, and the setting off of fireworks by some fans.