As excitement ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash with Denmark teeters towards rabid-hysteria levels, many fans are already tempting fate by turning their attention towards the tournament final and idly wondering whether Raheem Sterling will eventually be knighted for services to the beautiful game.

Italy booked their place in Sunday’s grande finale at Wembley late on Tuesday with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Spain after the match finished 1-1 in normal time, with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho tucking away the deciding spotkick in icy fashion to the delight of the Azzurri faithful.

Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata had scored the goals to take the game into extra-time before the latter and teammate Dani Olmo - superb throughout an exhausting 120 minutes - missed their penalties to send Luis Enrique’s improving side crashing out.

England supporters hope to join Italy for the big one on Sunday and the Three Lions are in confident mood after cruising into the last four with an emphatic 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night, an encounter that saw Harry Kane shrug off the doubters by netting a brace and Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson adding two more from set pieces in a dominant display by Gareth Southgate’s men.

Denmark eased through earlier that day with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in Baku and have found themselves many supporters’ second-favourite team at the Euros after their playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their first game in Copenhagen, the near-tragedy drawing an admirable reaction from the team both on and off the field.

Southgate is known for being ultra-cautious and is unlikely to underestimate the threat posed by the Danes, whose keeper, Kasper Schmeichel, mocked England’s pretensions to glory during a press conference on Tuesday when asked about the familiar chant of “It’s coming home” increasing in intensity with every passing day.

“Has it ever been home? Have you ever won it?” he responded with a grin, his own side having stormed to victory in Euro 92 with his father Peter between the sticks.

England are nevertheless probably the favourites for tonight’s game and the fans can be forgiven for getting a little carried away.

They will have to have deep pockets if they want to see the final in person, however, with all tickets currently on offer via the UEFA website having already been snapped up and others being sold on by touts elsewhere going for hugely-inflated prices.

A pair of tickets to Sunday’s final currently up for grabs on the resale website Ticombo are going for a whopping £40,000, despite UEFA officially banning the resale of match tickets above face-value.

The cheapest ticket available on the site as of Wednesday afternoon was a single seat priced at £1,796.

While 60,000 people will be at Wembley this evening - the stadium three-quarters full and expected to be rocking despite the torrential rain forecast - it has been suggested that attendance could be upped to 90,000 should England make it to the final, implying further seats could be made available in the coming days.

Speaking to Sky News earlier this week about the difficulty of securing semi-final tickets, Matt Willis of Football Supporters Europe said that perseverance is the key when doing battle with UEFA’s official site.

“Demand is through the roof... You have got to be patient and determined with the UEFA portal. Don’t give up. Keep going,” he said.

“That portal is there and it’s active. Tickets drop in and out of that portal as and when they are available. Everybody wants to be part of this opportunity and this game. It’s really gripping the nation.”

If you have no joy via the official channel and the resale prices are too ridiculous to contemplate, there might be one more avenue open to you if you live in the capital.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is holding a prize draw offering two tickets for Sunday and 50 more to watch the game in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square, an offer open to anyone who has had their first Covid jab and can present proof that they have attended either a walk-in centre or been to an appointment.

Khan describes the offer as a “golden opportunity” to be part of what could be “an amazing day for our nation”.

Steady on Sadiq, we need to beat Denmark first.

Anyway, if you still have no luck, the final is being shown on both BBC One and ITV at 7pm on Sunday, so all is far from lost.