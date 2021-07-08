Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings against England following Denmark semi-final

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against England following their Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark.

England won 2-1 at Wembley Stadium after extra time to advance to the final, where they will play Italy on Sunday, but Wednesday’s semi-final was host to a number of controversies.

With the score 1-1 at the end of normal time after a Simon Kjaer own goal had cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick for Denmark, Raheem Sterling won a penalty in the first half of extra time after going down in the Danes’ box.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand admitted to feeling “bitter” about the referee’s decision to award a spot-kick, and mentioned that a spare ball had been on the pitch in the build-up to that moment.

“It was a penalty which should not have been a penalty,” Hjulmand said. “It is something which annoys me right now. We are very disappointed.

“You cannot pass by the ball on the pitch, which has so much influence on the game.”

And more drama was to follow.

A fan shone a laser pen at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as he prepared to face Harry Kane’s penalty. Schmeichel saved the spot-kick, but Kane scored the rebound in the decisive moment of the fixture.

There were further disturbances at Wembley, which Uefa addressed on Thursday morning.

European football’s governing body released a statement that read: “Charges against England:

Use of laser pointer by its supporters - Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem - Article 16(2)(g) DR

Lighting of fireworks by its supporters - Article 16(2)(c) DR

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course.”

England return to Wembley for Sunday’s final against Italy, who beat Spain on penalties in Monday’s semi-final.

