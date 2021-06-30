England will face Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after their 2-0 victory against Germany at Wembley.

In a tense match that offered few opportunities, Raheem Sterling finally broke the deadlock after 75 minutes, with Harry Kane’s tap-in ensuring victory in the dying stages.

Already benefitting from the kinder side of the draw in the knockout stages, Ukraine represent perhaps the least imposing of the remaining opponents - they are rank outsiders to win the tournament, after their 2-1 win over Sweden after extra time.

England will have to leave Wembley for the first time this summer, though, with the quarter-final match due to be played in Rome.

If England are successful, they will then face either Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-finals as the prospect of victory moves ever closer into reality.

The last eight at Euro 2020 has been decided (PA Graphics)

Up to 60,000 fans will be permitted to attend the final at Wembley in what promises to be a raucous atmosphere.

Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and Spain make up the other side of the draw after defending champions Portugal and World Cup holders France crashed out in the round of 16.