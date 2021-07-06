Euro 2020 comes to a head this week a year after the final was originally scheduled to be held. The tournament was postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but went ahead this summer and by Wednesday night 24 teams will have been whittled down to only two.

Italy face Spain in the first semi-final at Wembley on Tuesday before England take on Denmark in the same stadium the following evening. The winners of those two matches will meet back at Wembley on Sunday for the final to decide who takes Portugal’s crown as the champions of Europe.

Here is everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 final.

When is the final?

The match will be played on Sunday 11 July at Wembley.

What time is kick-off?

The game starts at 8pm BST.

How many fans will be at Wembley?

More than 60,000 spectators will be allowed inside the stadium to watch the final. A deal was struck between the UK government and Uefa which will create the biggest crowd at a UK sporting event for 16 months.

What is the England-Denmark team news?

Southgate once again has a clean bill of health to work with with forward Bukayo Saka, who missed the win over Ukraine with a knock, back fit and training again. All four of the players who had picked up a booking during the tournament - Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden - emerged unscathed from the quarter-final and now see those yellow cards wiped from the records.

Much of the debate over the last two games has been the change of shape, from a back four to a back three and back again, with Southgate now likely to stick with the system that was so successful in Rome. That is likely to mean an unchanged backline with Kyle Walker keeping his place at right back with Kieran Trippier another option to consider having started against Croatia and Germany.

Rice and Phillips have been outstanding in the middle of the park but Jordan Henderson, fresh from scoring a first international goal last time out, is fit again and in contention. Mason Mount picked up valuable minutes against Ukraine having missed out against Czech Republic and Germany while Jadon Sancho, given his first start of the tournament after playing just six minutes previously, impressed on the right-hand side in attack. The returning Saka and Foden, who started the opening two games, are the other options available to Southgate there.

Jack Grealish created both goals against the Germans but failed to get on in the quarter-final and with Raheem Sterling in fine form may be forced to watch from the bench again against the Danes. Captain Harry Kane is back amongst the goals after ending his barren run with three in two games and will lead the line in attack.

Denmark kept the same side that thrashed Wales for the quarter-final win over the Czechs and could opt for continuity again with no new knocks. Captain Simon Kjaer shook off an injury to start that one in Baku and will start again with Yussuf Poulsen, fit enough only for the bench last time out, the likeliest possible change although Kasper Dolberg scored in his absence and could keep his place.

Premier League fans will be familiar with Kasper Schmeichel in goal, Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen in defence and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham. Atalanta wide man Joakim Maehle has been outstanding throughout the tournament while Mikkel Damsgaard of Sampdoria, thrust into the starting line-up in Eriksen’s absence, has also been hugely impressive.