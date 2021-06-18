Euro 2020 news - live: England gear up for Scotland clash at rain-lashed Wembley as De Bruyne rescues Belgium
Follow the very latest updates from the tournament
Related video: Uri Geller vows to use his ‘powers’ to help Scotland in tonight’s clash
Euro 2020 arrives at match day eight on Friday as England take on Scotland at Wembley in one of the group stage’s most eagerly-anticipated games, conjuring fond memories of Euro 96 and Gazza’s wonder goal.
That’s the evening match, before which we have Sweden versus Slovakia from St Petersburg (2pm GMT) and Croatia versus Czech Republic from Hampden Park in Glasgow (5pm), giving the tournament its second look at the impressive Patrik Schick after his worldy stunned the Scots on Monday.
Thursday’s action saw a brave Denmark go down 2-1 to Belgium after a blistering start as Kevin De Bruyne emerged from the bench to take charge while Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 and the Netherlands saw off Austria 2-0 in a routine win in Group C.
England receive new Maguire injury boost ahead of Scotland clash
Euro 2020 arrives at match day eight on Friday as England take on Scotland at Wembley in one of the group stage’s most eagerly-anticipated games, conjuring fond memories of Euro 96 and Gazza’s wonder goal.
Harry Maguire will return from injury and could start for England after suffering no adverse reaction in training this week.
The defender missed the end of Manchester United’s season and Sunday’s opening win over Croatia but is in contention to play some part at Wembley on Friday evening.
Maguire said earlier this week that he would be available for selection and Gareth Southgate confirmed as much on the eve of the game, revealing that the 28-year-old has a chance of playing from the off.
“Harry will be involved tomorrow,” Southgate said. “The decision we’ve got to make is whether he’s ready to start but we’re really pleased with his progress.
“He’s trained with the team for four or five days now and had no reaction. Each session that he’s involved with he gets more confident and I think he’s on a really good path.
“Of course we want everybody available. It causes difficult decisions but at the moment this morning on the training pitch we had 26 players training and that’s a great situation for us to be in.”
Here’s Mark Critchley with the very latest on the England camp.
England receive new Harry Maguire injury boost ahead of Scotland clash
Maguire in contention to start against Scotland at Wembley
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day Eight of Euro 2020 as England and Scotland meet at Wembley.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies