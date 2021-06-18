✕ Close Related video: Uri Geller vows to use his ‘powers’ to help Scotland in tonight’s clash

Euro 2020 arrives at match day eight on Friday as England take on Scotland at Wembley in one of the group stage’s most eagerly-anticipated games, conjuring fond memories of Euro 96 and Gazza’s wonder goal.

That’s the evening match, before which we have Sweden versus Slovakia from St Petersburg (2pm GMT) and Croatia versus Czech Republic from Hampden Park in Glasgow (5pm), giving the tournament its second look at the impressive Patrik Schick after his worldy stunned the Scots on Monday.

Thursday’s action saw a brave Denmark go down 2-1 to Belgium after a blistering start as Kevin De Bruyne emerged from the bench to take charge while Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 and the Netherlands saw off Austria 2-0 in a routine win in Group C.