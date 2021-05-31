Euro 2020 news LIVE: Wales name uncapped teenager in 26-man squad as England prepare for warm-up games
The build-up to Euro 2020 continues as several nations prepare for their first pre-finals friendlies this week, while a few national team bosses might also have their eyes on the U21 European Championships which resumes on Monday.
With just 11 days remaining before the competition gets underway, the tension and intensity of training sessions among those who have not yet named their final squads of 26 is likely to be on the increase.
England boss Gareth Southgate is one of those who still has to make a final call, as he named a larger squad in anticipation of dealing with late arrivals from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, with all three clubs involved in end-of-season European finals. All players seem to have emerged unscathed from those games, though there remain concerns over the fitness and availability over Harry Maguire, among others.
The biggest questions over Southgate’s final selection appear to still rest on the four-way fight at right-back, as well as which attackers are going to make the cut with Mason Greenwood, Jesse Lingard, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka perhaps among those sweating on their final place. One of the quartet of goalkeepers will miss out, while Ben White and Ben Godfrey are also thought to be the extra defenders who are not quite yet in Southgate’s immediate plans.
Elsewhere, Wales confirmed their own full squad over the weekend and Italy trimmed their provisional squad down to 28, meaning another couple of players still have to be cut by Roberto Mancini before the deadline.
Croatia, North Macedonia and Russia are among the Euro 2020 sides who face a warm-up friendly on Tuesday, while the likes of Netherlands, Germany, world champions France and home nations England and Scotland all play on Wednesday. Follow live updates as the build-up to Euro 2020 continues.
Wales name final 26-man squad
Wales named their chosen 26 on Sunday evening and the big surprise is Cardiff City’s Rubin Colwill.
He has played fewer than 200 minutes of senior action and has yet to win a cap, but the 19-year-old is in the squad after impressing caretaker manager Robert Page and the Wales coaches.
Hal Robson-Kanu and Rabbi Matondo were among those left out, while eight players are involved who played at Euro 2016.
Good morning all and welcome to The Independent’s latest live coverage of the build-up to Euro 2020, with Monday set to see further squad announcement news, match preparation for friendlies ahead of the tournament and perhaps word from a few managers over the selections, too.
Several squads have yet to be confirmed, with Turkey, Switzerland, Denmark, Russia, Ukraine, Hungary and Italy all joining England in naming more than the permitted 26.
Those squads must be trimmed by tomorrow, so there are clearly a few big calls to be made today by those in charge.
As far as England go, Gareth Southgate will by now know the physical state and wellbeing of all those players who were on duty with their clubs for the Europa League and Champions League final, and will be in the last stages of finalising who he wants on the bus for the European Championships.
It’s not all about the Three Lions, though, as the entire Continent will have hopes of glory and progression on their minds this summer, whether that entails winning the competition itself or simply making history by stepping onto the pitch.
