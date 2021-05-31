✕ Close Countdown to Euro 2020: Daily briefing

The build-up to Euro 2020 continues as several nations prepare for their first pre-finals friendlies this week, while a few national team bosses might also have their eyes on the U21 European Championships which resumes on Monday.

With just 11 days remaining before the competition gets underway, the tension and intensity of training sessions among those who have not yet named their final squads of 26 is likely to be on the increase.

England boss Gareth Southgate is one of those who still has to make a final call, as he named a larger squad in anticipation of dealing with late arrivals from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, with all three clubs involved in end-of-season European finals. All players seem to have emerged unscathed from those games, though there remain concerns over the fitness and availability over Harry Maguire, among others.

The biggest questions over Southgate’s final selection appear to still rest on the four-way fight at right-back, as well as which attackers are going to make the cut with Mason Greenwood, Jesse Lingard, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka perhaps among those sweating on their final place. One of the quartet of goalkeepers will miss out, while Ben White and Ben Godfrey are also thought to be the extra defenders who are not quite yet in Southgate’s immediate plans.

Elsewhere, Wales confirmed their own full squad over the weekend and Italy trimmed their provisional squad down to 28, meaning another couple of players still have to be cut by Roberto Mancini before the deadline.

Croatia, North Macedonia and Russia are among the Euro 2020 sides who face a warm-up friendly on Tuesday, while the likes of Netherlands, Germany, world champions France and home nations England and Scotland all play on Wednesday. Follow live updates as the build-up to Euro 2020 continues.