Euro 2020 news LIVE: England vs Austria team news after Gareth Southgate confirms final squad
Follow all the latest as the Three Lions begin their preparations for the tournament after their final 26-man squad was confirmed
Follow all the latest updates as England begin their Euro 2020 preparations after Gareth Southgate confirmed his final 26-man squad.
The big debate had been over which right-back the Three Lions would be heading into the tournament without; ultimately the manager has chosen all four of them, with Trent Alexander-Arnold making the cut as well as Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.
Now the expectation will be on at least one of them playing a different rule to usual during the course of the competition, as Southgate bids to get the best out of the talent at his disposal. Teenager Jude Bellingham is one of them as is Jack Grealish with Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins among those omitted from the final squad.
Attention now turns to the warm-up games - beginning with Austria in Middlesbrough tonight - as the fitness of players are assessed ahead of the tournament starting next week. Both Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are facing a “tight” race to be fit for the opening game against Croatia on 13 June, but Lingard will start tonight despite missing out on selection.
Follow all the latest team news, squad reaction and all the build-up throughout the day:
WHAT DO THE TEAMS LOOK LIKE FOR ENGLAND WARM-UP?
Gareth Southgate will reveal his team for their warm-up against Austria this evening but there have already been some updates on what the squad could look like.
Here is all you need to know about the team:
ALEXANDER-ARNOLD IN ENGLAND’S MIDFIELD?
Gareth Southgate has said it is “unlikely” that he deploys Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield at this summer’s Euros.
Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold was one of four right-backs named in Southgate’s England squad yesterday, though the 22-year-old’s passing abilities have often led fans to call for him to be utilised in midfield.
That is unlikely to happen at Euro 2020, however, according to Southgate:
TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF ENGLAND WARM-UP
With Gareth Southgate announcing his final squad on Tuesday and England’s first warm-up match happening just a day later there is a lot to talk about.
Here is a round-up of everything that you need to know ahead of the match:
HOW WILL ENGLAND PERFORM AGAINST AUSTRIA?
While this evening’s game for England is a warm-up for the Euros, it’s crucial for manager Gareth Southgate to see who is on form in a white shirt before the tournament begins.
Southgate will be hoping to secure the Euros for the first time for England this summer.
Here’s the prediction for how tonight’s game will pan out:
WILL FOOTBALL COME HOME?
Euro 2020 is finally here with the eyes of the football world set to be firmly fixed on Europe and one of the highlights of the sporting calendar.
The showpiece European competition was postponed a year ago with the coronavirus pandemic forcing everything to be rescheduled, but the show must go on with 11 countries now set to host a feast of international football all over the continent this summer.
The tournament is set to have plenty of home nation interest, of course. Gareth Southgate’s England will meet Croatia, Czech Republic and their oldest rivals Scotland in their group, following Steve Clarke’s side’s incredible penalty shoot-out win over Serbia while Wales will take on Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before heading to Rome to take on Group A favourites Italy.
Will Southgate’s Three Lions finally bring football home? Can Scotland spring a surprise? How will Wales cope without Ryan Giggs?
HOW TO WATCH ENGLAND VS AUSTRIA TONIGHT
Here’s all the info you need ahead of tonight’s friendly between England and Austria.
This should be an interesting one, with the Euros just nine days away...
EURO KITS RANKED
There is just nine days until the Euros kick-off and all the fans will be displaying their country’s kits proudly.
However, some of the designs are better than others.
Here are the kits ranked:
NETHERLANDS HAVE ‘CLASS’ DUO FOR EURO 2020
Holland will be banking on the star duo of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to secure their first major tournament since 1988.
The pair have been described as ‘class’ by Ajax’s former head of talent development, where the pair used to play.
Ruben Jongkind told BBC Sport: “If you talk about Matthijs and Frenkie it is basically where everything starts in the build-up and they also know each other very well.
“Matthijs and Frenkie are your core, the pre-architects of the build-up and also the defence. It is super important to have those two class players in your team.”
SOUTHGATE: LINGARD CAN SHOW ME I’M WRONG
West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard may have been left out of the Euro squad but he is set to win another cap for England in tonight’s friendly against Austria.
England boss Gareth Southgate has said this is his opportunity to prove why he was wrong to not include him in the final 26-man team.
Southgate said: “Jesse has had a good spell with West Ham and is someone who has played so well with England. We have total trust in the way he plays, he is reliable, a great member of the group.
“He will start tomorrow [Wednesday] because Sancho is ill and a lot of players are not available. He deserves that opportunity to show me I am wrong straight away.”
WILL MAGUIRE AND HENDERSON PLAY FOR ENGLAND AGAINST AUSTRIA?
Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson may have been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euros but they are risks due to injury.
There has been no confirmation if they will be fit for this evening’s game against Austria with Southgate being unclear at his conference yesterday, though it seems very unlikely.
He said: “Both of the players are not where you would want them to be in terms of being available for the game against Croatia. We are realistic about that.
“But they are outstanding players, but when you are talking about Maguire who hardly ever misses a game and Hendo, who has made a living out of making the impossible seem possible, then maybe they can get there.”
