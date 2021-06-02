✕ Close Countdown to Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Follow all the latest updates as England begin their Euro 2020 preparations after Gareth Southgate confirmed his final 26-man squad.

The big debate had been over which right-back the Three Lions would be heading into the tournament without; ultimately the manager has chosen all four of them, with Trent Alexander-Arnold making the cut as well as Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

Now the expectation will be on at least one of them playing a different rule to usual during the course of the competition, as Southgate bids to get the best out of the talent at his disposal. Teenager Jude Bellingham is one of them as is Jack Grealish with Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins among those omitted from the final squad.

Attention now turns to the warm-up games - beginning with Austria in Middlesbrough tonight - as the fitness of players are assessed ahead of the tournament starting next week. Both Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are facing a “tight” race to be fit for the opening game against Croatia on 13 June, but Lingard will start tonight despite missing out on selection.

Follow all the latest team news, squad reaction and all the build-up throughout the day: