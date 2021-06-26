Wales vs Denmark player ratings: Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey disappoint in Euro 2020 collapse

Wales

Danny Ward, 4: Could do nothing about Dolberg’s opening goal but made a crucial stop at his near post to deny the Denmark striker moments later and keep his side in the game before half-time. Distribution was questionable and this was his poorest performance of these Euros.

Connor Roberts, 4: The right-back overloaded by Maehle and Damsgaard at times on Denmark’s left side. Struggled to link up with Bale in Wales’ attack. Substituted in the first half due to a groin injury.

Joe Rodon, 3: The Tottenham defender looked a touch flustered as he tried to deal with Dolberg.

Chris Mepham, 4: Struggled at times to deal with some of Denmark’s deliveries into the box.

Ben Davies, 4: Found it difficult having to track Martin Braithwaite’s runs in behind. Could not influence the match in an attacking sense.

Joe Allen, 5: Displayed a good range of passing and was one of Wales’ better performers but was largely outmatched by Denmark’s midfield pairing of Hojbjerg and Delaney.

Joe Morrell, 4: Recovered possession well for his team but could not establish control in midfield. At times struggled to deal with the movement of Denmark’s forwards and wingers on his side of the pitch.

Aaron Ramsey, 3: A quiet display. Man-marked out of the game by Christensen and could not find a way to break free or influence the game.

Daniel James, 3: Saw little of the ball and struggled to influence the game on the left wing. Had a goal-bound shot blocked by Christensen before being substituted as Wales searched for a way back into the game.

Gareth Bale, 4: Faded badly after a positive start. Looked to have the beating of Vestergaard following a threatening run early on but Wales could not exploit this matchup and Bale had little impact for his side. His poor performance was summed up by his booking in stoppage time as he sarcastically applauded the referee.

Kieffer Moore, 4: Lacked service and could not win his aerial duels when Wales played the ball long.

Substitutes

Neco Williams, 3: The young Liverpool defender was brought on shortly before half-time and it was his error that led to Denmark’s second goal moments later.

Harry Wilson, 3: Sent off in stoppage time for a frustrated challenge as Wales were 3-0 down

Tyler Roberts, N/A:

David Brooks, N/A:

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel, 6: Did not have a save to make. His easiest performance of the tournament.

Jens Stryger Larsen, 7: In as a replacement for Daniel Wass, his delivery from the right wing was dangerous and caused Wales problems.

Simon Kjaer, 8: An impressive display from the Denmark captain as he won his battle with the difficult Kieffer Moore.

Jannik Vestergaard, 7: Struggled to deal with Bale attacking his flank at times early on, but recovered well and grew into the game.

Joakim Maehle, 9: Another top display from the influential left full-back. Played the incisive pass into Damsgaard in the move for Denmark’s opening goal. A constant threat for his side and smashed in a deserved third for his side late on for his second goal of the tournament.

Andreas Christensen, 8: Pushed into a holding midfield position to deal with the threat of Aaron Ramsey. Stuck to his task and shut down the Juventus man in an excellent performance, one which showed his versatility and positional intelligence.

Thomas Delaney, 8: With the exception of a uncharacteristically careless pass that went out for a throw, his passing was exceptional. From ball through the lines to little dinks into space, he provided the service to those ahead of him. Also looked to make runs in behind and stretch Wales.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 7: The Spurs midfielder wasn’t as influential as Delaney in an attacking sense, but contributed to Denmark’s control of midfield.

Martin Braithwaite, 8: Provided Denmark with runs behind Ben Davies, which seemed to unsettle the Welsh defence. He became more threatening as the game went on - and he added Denmark’s fourth in stoppage time following a VAR review.

Mikkel Damsgaard, 8: Another sparkling display from the young attacker. Linked well very well with Maehle on the left channel and displayed excellent dribbling skills. Was crucial to Denmark’s early goal.

Kasper Dolberg, 8: In for the injured Yussuf Poulsen, he took his opening goal brilliantly with a fierce shot into the far corner from outside of the box, and was ruthless as he dispatched his second after half-time following Williams’ error.