Germany vs Austria LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more for tonight’s Euro 2022 quarter-final
Who will join England in the semi-finals?
Germany face Austria in the second quarter-final of Euro 2022 at the Brentford Community Stadium this evening. The Germans arrived in England with lowered expectations but are now contenders to take the title after a perfect group stage. They defeated Denmark, Spain and Finland to win all three group matches and finish top of Group B. The eight-time European champions will now feel confident of reaching the semi-finals as they take on an over-performing Austrian side tonight.
Austria are one of the biggest underdogs left in the competition. No-one was expecting them to make it out of the group stages but a confident display against England on the opening matchday showed they may have been underestimated. Although they lost that fixture 1-0 they responded with a victory over Northern Ireland before defeating Norway 1-0 in the crucial final group game to finish second behind England and reach the quarter-finals.
No side covered more ground than Austria during the group stages and they will have to produce yet another determined performance if they are to upset Germany tonight. Many of Austria’s team also play in the Frauen-Bundesliga so both sides will be familiar with each other and the winner will set up a meeting with either France or the Netherlands in the nest round.
Follow all the action from the Euro 2022 quarter-finals:
Germany team news
Germany XI: Frohms, Hendrich, Hegering, Oberdorf, Huth, Popp, Dabritz, Gwinn, Rauch, Buhl, Magull
Fuhrmann on preparing for ‘intense match’
Austria coach Irene Fuhrmann spoke about what she is expecting from tonight’s match:
“A very intense match awaits us. The two teams on the pitch are both very physical and Germany are the clear favourites. We have to push back from the first minute onward.
“The roles are clear. We have to act very mature and be clever. We have to try to keep Germany far away from our goal for as long as possible, and be dangerous in attack at the same time.”
Georgia Stanway mixes teamwork and timing to provide England’s most spectacular moment
It was the type of goal that Georgia Stanway, growing up in the footballing outpost of Barrow-in-Furness, playing in the back garden with her brothers, would always have imagined herself scoring. The sort of emphatic, long-range strike that is befitting of such a stage, that deserved to book England’s place in the semi-finals of another major international tournament.
But in the white heat of the extra time win over Spain in Brighton, when that dream had become a reality, it was a moment she could barely remember.
“It all feels like a massive blur at the moment,” the Bayern Munich-bound midfielder said after the final whistle. “I need to watch it back and see where I was, how it went in the net, I literally can’t remember. I remember saying to one of the girls, ‘At what moment did we actually score?’”
Stanway mixes teamwork and timing to provide England’s most spectacular moment
The midfielder produced a moment of magic in extra-time against Spain to send the Lionesses into the last four
Germany vs Austria
Germany have been European champions on eight of the 12 occasions the tournament has been staged, winning the competition six times in a row between 1995 and 2013.
Their bid for a seventh consecutive title was ended with a shock quarter-final defeat by eventual runners-up Denmark in 2017, but they have been in scintillating form this time around.
Will Die Nationalelf win the title for a ninth time this year?
Germany vs Austria
Germany take on neighbours Austria in a first competitive fixture between the sides with a place in the Women’s Euro 2022 semi-finals at stake at the Brentford Community Stadium.
While Germany have progressed from the group stage in all seven editions of the tournament since it was introduced in 1997, Austria have managed to reach the knockout stages in both their Euro appearances.
More than nine million viewers tune into Euro 2022 quarter-final thriller
Over nine million people watched England come from behind to beat Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-final on Wednesday night.
The Lionesses needed a brilliant extra-time goal from Georgia Stanway to progress to the last four after Esther Gonzalez’s opener for Spain had been cancelled out by Ella Toone in the 84th minute.
A peak audience of 7.6million watched the game on BBC One, with a further 1.5million streaming across the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
More than nine million tune into England vs Spain quarter-final
A peak audience of 7.6million watched the game on BBC One, with a further 1.5million streaming across the iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Georgia Stanway reflects on impulsive moment which took England into semi-finals
Georgia Stanway expressed her delight after sealing England’s dramatic Euro 2022 quarter-final win over Spain with a stunning strike, admitting: “I don’t know why I shot but I’m glad I did”.
The tournament hosts progressed to the semis after coming from behind at the Amex Stadium, with substitute Ella Toone equalising in the 84th minute to cancel out Esther Gonzalez’s 54th-minute opener before Stanway’s show-stopper in the sixth minute of extra-time secured a 2-1 victory.
The midfielder, who has joined Bayern Munich this summer after leaving Manchester City, collected the ball from Keira Walsh, drove towards the box and sent a wonderful shot flying past the diving Sandra Panos from around 20 yards out.
It was a second goal of the tournament for Stanway, the other being a penalty in the 8-0 group-stage thrashing of Norway at the same stadium.
Georgia Stanway reflects on impulsive moment which took England into semi-finals
The midfielder’s stunning strike earned England victory over Spain at Brighton
England into Euro 2022 semi-finals as Georgia Stanway rocket defeats Spain in extra-time thriller
Georgia Stanway gets the goal her tournament deserves, England – so creditably, so resiliently – get to the semi-finals.
The show goes on thanks to a great show of character. Because, in so many ways, what actually made this 2-1 quarter-final win over Spain all the more impressive was that England were so often second best. It was certainly far from their finest performance. That, however, at once made it the game of the tournament while drawing out some of England’s best qualities; the sort of intangible strengths that really create champions; the kind of qualities that only come out on nights like this when the tension of it all is more exhilaratingly suffocating than the summer weather.
It all set up the sweetest and loudest of celebrations in Brighton, something beyond what Euro 2022 has offered so far.
England into semi-finals as Georgia Stanway rocket defeats Spain in extra time
England 2-1 Spain (1-1 after normal time): The Lionesses were minutes away from a heart-breaking defeat but Ella Toone scored a dramatic equaliser before Stanway’s screamer fired the hosts into the last four
England first team through to semi-finals
England fought back from one-goal down against Spain to claim an exceptional victory in the first Women’s European Championship 2022 quarter-final.
After a dominant first half for the Spaniard’s Esther Gonzalez earned the visitors a deserved reward when turning the ball past Mary Earps early in the second half.
Changes from both managers changed the game though as Spain sacrificed possession for potential defensive security as Sarina Wiegman threw on more attackers.
With six minutes of the 90 left to play Lauren Hemp flicked a cross in from the right side and picked out Alessia Russo in the box. She nodded it down for Ella Toone who slotted it home to take the game to extra-time.
Georgia Stanway then scored a screamer in the first 15 minutes to put England in front for the first time in the match and the Lionesses closed out the game to reach the last-four.
Germany face neighbours Austria in next Euro 2022 quarter-final
Germany take on Austria in the next Euro 2022 quarter-final after England sealed their place in the semi-finals.
The Lionesses came from behind to beat Spain on Wednesday night as Georgia Stanway’s sensational extra-time strike secured a 2-1 win.
Here, we take a look at what lies ahead:
Germany face neighbours Austria in next Euro 2022 quarter-final
England made it through to the semi-finals on Wednesday night
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies