✕ Close Voss-Tecklenburg expecting 'insanely intense' Euro 2022 QF meeting with Austria

Germany face Austria in the second quarter-final of Euro 2022 at the Brentford Community Stadium this evening. The Germans arrived in England with lowered expectations but are now contenders to take the title after a perfect group stage. They defeated Denmark, Spain and Finland to win all three group matches and finish top of Group B. The eight-time European champions will now feel confident of reaching the semi-finals as they take on an over-performing Austrian side tonight.

Austria are one of the biggest underdogs left in the competition. No-one was expecting them to make it out of the group stages but a confident display against England on the opening matchday showed they may have been underestimated. Although they lost that fixture 1-0 they responded with a victory over Northern Ireland before defeating Norway 1-0 in the crucial final group game to finish second behind England and reach the quarter-finals.

No side covered more ground than Austria during the group stages and they will have to produce yet another determined performance if they are to upset Germany tonight. Many of Austria’s team also play in the Frauen-Bundesliga so both sides will be familiar with each other and the winner will set up a meeting with either France or the Netherlands in the nest round.

Follow all the action from the Euro 2022 quarter-finals: