England manager Sarina Wiegman admitted emotions were running high during the Lionesses’ stunning 2-1 victory over Spain at Euro 2022.

An extra-time stunner from Georiga Stanway sent England through to the semi-finals after Ella Toone had equalised in the 84th minute.

“I think I went a little crazy, I was so happy, of course, but I’m a human being too,” Wiegman said at full-time.

“You try to stay calm, but this was so close and was such a close game that could go both ways all the time.”

