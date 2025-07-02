Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Euro 2025: Full list of BBC and ITV pundits and commentators

Alex Scott and Laura Woods will present the coverage on BBC and ITV

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 02 July 2025 05:57 BST
Women's Euros 2025 video diary: Opening day

The BBC and ITV have released their list of pundits and commentators for this summer’s Euro 2025.

England will be looking to defend their European crown in Switzerland while Wales make their major tournament debut - with both teams facing France and Netherlands in Group D.

The BBC’s punditry roster includes Jill Scott and Ellen White, who won the Euros in 2022, as well as former England captain Steph Houghton and Arsenal’s Champions League winning manager Renee Slegers.

ITV, meanwhile are led by Karen Carney and Emma Hayes, now in charge of the United States after such a successful stint with Chelsea. Former Lionesses striker Eni Aluko will also be part of the broadcaster’s coverage despite apologising recently for clumsy comments made about Ian Wright - the former Arsenal striker is absent from the ITV team.

Coverage of the tournament will be fronted by plenty of familiar faces, including Gabby Logan and Alex Scott on the BBC, and Laura Woods on ITV.

BBC

Presenters: Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Jeanette Kwakye

Pundits: Ellen White, Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Fara Williams, Anita Asante, Ellie Roebuck, Katie Sherwood, Renee Slegers, Nedum Onuoha, Josie Henning

Co-commentators: Rachel Brown-Finnis, Gilly Flaherty, Izzy Christiansen, Helen Ward

Commentators: Robyn Cowen, Jonathan Pearce, Vicki Sparks

ITV

Presenters: Laura Woods, Seema Jaswal

Pundits: Karen Carney, Emma Hayes, Vicky Losada, Laura Georges, Jayne Ludlow, Eni Aluko, Caroline Weir

Co-commentators: Lucy Ward, Siobhan Chamberlain, Emma Byrne, Nia Jones

Commentators: Seb Hutchinson, Sam Matterface, Pien Meulensteen

