Last year another English side reached a major European final as Manchester United went the distance in the Europa League - only to suffer defeat against Villarreal.

Neither of those clubs are involved this time around, but eight other Champions League-standard teams will be in the pot from this point onwards, as Europe’s second competition enters the knockout phase.

It’s a new and slightly altered format for the Europa League this year, with 24 clubs now still involved after the group stage came to an end.

West Ham United and Rangers are the British representatives still in the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Europa League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 12pm (noon) GMT.

Where can you watch the draw?

The draw will take place live on BT Sport, who are the Champions League broadcasters in the UK.

Fans can also watch the draw for free on Uefa.com and YouTube.

What is the format for the knockouts this year?

There is a play-off knock-out round for 16 clubs to navigate before the actual round of 16.

The eight clubs who have dropped into the competition from the Champions League will face a two-legged tie against the eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage. Then the eight victorious teams from those fixtures will progress to the last 16, where the Europa League group winners await them.

Fixtures for the play-off round are scheduled for 17 and 24 February.

Who has qualified for the play-off round?

Group runners-up: Real Betis (ESP), Braga (POR), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Lazio (ITA), Napoli (ITA), Olympiacos (GRE), Rangers (SCO), Real Sociedad (ESP)

Third-place teams from Champions League: Atalanta (ITA), Barcelona (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), RB Leipzig (GER), Porto (POR), Sevilla (ESP), Sheriff (MDA), Zenit (RUS)

Who has already qualified for the round of 16?

Group winners: Red Star (SRB), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Lyon (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moscow (RUS), West Ham United (ENG)

When does the draw for the round of 16 take place?

The draw for the last-16 will take place on Friday 25 February 25, 2022, with the ties to be played 10 and 17 March.

Can English teams draw each other?

No, teams from the same country cannot draw each other until the quarter-finals.

What about the Europa Conference League?

Similar format to the Europa, with teams dropping down and playing runners-up in a play-off tie first.

The draw follows that of the Europa League and is scheduled to start at 1pm GMT. Celtic and Leicester are in this competition now, while Tottenham are out if they do not beat Rennes when their match is rearranged.