Rangers draw Borussia Dortmund in Europa League knockout round play-offs
Rangers have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League knockout stage play-offs.
The Scottish champions secured progress to the Europa League knockout rounds for the third successive season after defeating Sparta Prague at Ibrox, in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first game in charge.
As runners-up to Lyon in Group A, Rangers were handed the challenge of facing one of the eight teams to drop out of the Champions League in order to reach the last-16 of the competition.
Dortmund, who crashed out of the Champions League after finishing behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon in Group C, will be one of the favourites to win the Europa League and feature a squad stacked with stars such as Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.
Rangers will travel to Dortmund on February 17 before hosting the Bundesliga side at Ibrox on February 24.
The two teams have only met twice in competitive fixtures, playing out two draws in the group stages of the 1995/96 Champions League.
Full Europa League knockout round play-off draw:
Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta vs Olympiacos
RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona vs Napoli
Zenit St Petersburg vs Real Betis
Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Braga
Porto vs Lazio
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies