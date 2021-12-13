Rangers draw Borussia Dortmund in Europa League knockout round play-offs

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 13 December 2021 12:27
FILE: Giovanni van Bronckhorst succeeds Steven Gerrard at Rangers

Rangers have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League knockout stage play-offs.

The Scottish champions secured progress to the Europa League knockout rounds for the third successive season after defeating Sparta Prague at Ibrox, in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first game in charge.

As runners-up to Lyon in Group A, Rangers were handed the challenge of facing one of the eight teams to drop out of the Champions League in order to reach the last-16 of the competition.

Dortmund, who crashed out of the Champions League after finishing behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon in Group C, will be one of the favourites to win the Europa League and feature a squad stacked with stars such as Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

Rangers will travel to Dortmund on February 17 before hosting the Bundesliga side at Ibrox on February 24.

The two teams have only met twice in competitive fixtures, playing out two draws in the group stages of the 1995/96 Champions League.

Follow the Europa League knockout stage draw live

Full Europa League knockout round play-off draw:

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta vs Olympiacos

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona vs Napoli

Zenit St Petersburg vs Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Braga

Porto vs Lazio

