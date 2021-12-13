:) (playerId?:) Close Alisson: Liverpool's goal is to regain Champions League title

Follow live updates from the Europa League draw as West Ham and Rangers discover their fates.

In an unusual format, there is a play-off knockout round for 16 clubs to navigate before the actual round of 16. The eight clubs who have dropped into the competition from the Champions League will face a two-legged tie against the eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage. Then the eight victorious teams from those fixtures will progress to the last 16, where the Europa League group winners await them.

West Ham are among the teams involved in the draw and will not have to play in the play-off round having won their group with some superb football, so we wait to see who David Moyes’ side will face. Rangers could meet any of Barcelona, Sevilla or Dortmund who are among the teams demoted from the Champions League. Fixtures for the play-off round are scheduled for 17 and 24 February.

Follow all the latest from the Europa League draw below, after the conclusion of the Champions League draw.