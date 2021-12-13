Europa League draw LIVE: West Ham and Rangers discover knockout fates
Follow all the latest updates from the Europa League draw featuring Barcelona, Napoli, Dortmund, and Sevilla
Follow live updates from the Europa League draw as West Ham and Rangers discover their fates.
In an unusual format, there is a play-off knockout round for 16 clubs to navigate before the actual round of 16. The eight clubs who have dropped into the competition from the Champions League will face a two-legged tie against the eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage. Then the eight victorious teams from those fixtures will progress to the last 16, where the Europa League group winners await them.
West Ham are among the teams involved in the draw and will not have to play in the play-off round having won their group with some superb football, so we wait to see who David Moyes’ side will face. Rangers could meet any of Barcelona, Sevilla or Dortmund who are among the teams demoted from the Champions League. Fixtures for the play-off round are scheduled for 17 and 24 February.
Follow all the latest from the Europa League draw below, after the conclusion of the Champions League draw.
Right, now for the Europa League draw. Surely they can’t fudge this one up as well?!
As we wait for the Europa League draw, the fallout of the error in the Champions League draw continues.
Manchester United were left out of the pot for Atletico Madrid but then mistakenly included in the pot for Villarreal.
Could there be a re-draw?
You have to say Liverpool will be over the moon with this draw.
Manchester City take on Villarreal. They’ll be confident of qualifying for the quarter-finals.
So Manchester United fans, concerned?
A reminder that the Europa League draw is coming up very shortly. West Ham are involved in that one so stick around for more European ties.
Chelsea face Lille. A kind draw for the defending champions?
Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool will be happy with their draws.
The defending European champions take on Lille as they avoid Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
Manchester City face Villarreal - a side beaten twice by rivals Manchester United in the group stage.
And Liverpool take on Champions League knockout newbies RB Salzburg.
You have to favour the three English sides in those clashes.
So it’s Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. That’s the headline.
Messi vs Ronaldo. Pochettino vs Manchester United. If only there was a narrative to the tie?
