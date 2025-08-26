When is the Europa League draw? Date, start time, teams qualified and how to watch live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the league phase of the Europa League takes place on Friday afternoon, with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest among the teams hoping for glory in Europe’s second-tier competition.

The Premier League duo could be joined by Rangers, with the Scottish side struggling in the Champions League play-off round after losing the first leg 3-1 at home to Club Brugge.

A variety of top European sides, including FC Porto, AS Roma, Lyon and Real Betis, will vie for continental glory.

Though Villa and Forest come into the competition as former European Cup winners, entry into the competition marks the culmination of a successful 2024/25, and fans will be excited to see how both sides can do in a competition that both will believe they can win in 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League league phase draw:

When is the Europa League 2025/26 league phase draw?

The draw will be held in Monaco on Friday, 29 August and begins at 12pm BST.

How to watch live Europa League 2025/26 league phase draw

Uefa.com will offer a live stream on their website and YouTube channel.

How does the league phase draw work?

The league phase has 36 teams with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their Uefa coefficient ranking, with each team drawn out individually. They then have eight opponents selected via Uefa's automated software, which uses specific fixture-selection criteria (for example, keeping sides from the same country apart).

The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.

Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.

Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.

Who has qualified for the Europa League 2025/26 league phase?

England: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest

Italy: Bologna, Roma

Spain: Real Betis, Celta

Germany: Stuttgart, Freiburg

France: Lille, Lyon

Netherlands: Go Ahead Eagles

Portugal: Porto

Croatia: GNK Dinamo

Europa League 2025/26 key dates

Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025

Matchday 2: 2 October 2025

Matchday 3: 23 October 2025

Matchday 4: 6 November 2025

Matchday 5: 27 November 2025

Matchday 6: 11 December 2025

Matchday 7: 22 January 2026

Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)