The Europa League last 16 draw is set with Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers ready to learn their opponents.

Uefa will conduct the draw this morning in Nyon, following the conclusion of the play-offs, where third-placed Champions League sides entered the competition. Other contenders are Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, who are racing away with the Bundesliga this season, while AC Milan, Atalanta, Benfica and Villarreal could also be threats.

The Reds, like the other three British teams, topped their group and are now the favourites in their pursuit of a famous quadruple, according to the bookmakers, followed by Leverkusen and Milan.

Follow the last 16 draw and reaction as Jurgen Klopp eyes glory in Dublin to end his reign at Anfield: