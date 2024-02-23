Europa League draw LIVE: Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers learn last 16 fate
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are the favourites to triumph in the Dublin final, with West Ham, Brighton and Rangers also in contention
The Europa League last 16 draw is set with Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers ready to learn their opponents.
Uefa will conduct the draw this morning in Nyon, following the conclusion of the play-offs, where third-placed Champions League sides entered the competition. Other contenders are Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, who are racing away with the Bundesliga this season, while AC Milan, Atalanta, Benfica and Villarreal could also be threats.
The Reds, like the other three British teams, topped their group and are now the favourites in their pursuit of a famous quadruple, according to the bookmakers, followed by Leverkusen and Milan.
Follow the last 16 draw and reaction as Jurgen Klopp eyes glory in Dublin to end his reign at Anfield:
Moyes defiant as fan pressure mounts on West Ham boss
David Moyes is coming under pressure from West Ham fans who would like to see more exciting football from the team amid a run of poor results.
The manager was staunch in his own defence and reminded fans of what he has achieved at the London Stadium including the fact the Hammers won the European Conference League last season.
“I am pretty long in the tooth, you can never please everybody, it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham,” he said.
“Maybe they want something different, but they would honestly have to say it has been the best times they have had at the club with regards winning a European trophy, the league positions.
“Maybe there would be managers who excite them more, possibly, but the one who is sitting here wins more.
“My response would be to say we are hurting really badly as a team and a manager because we have not had good results for five or six weeks now but this year already we have beaten Tottenham, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, we must not forget there were good times not so long ago.
“We have not been playing well, but there are some mitigating circumstances since January 1, with boys going to the African Cup of Nations, Jarrod Bowen came back from England with an injury and has not been the same since, we have been without Lucas Paqueta as well for most of the time so there are things that have affected us.
“I have seen other teams have similar, Newcastle, Man Utd, Man City before the World Championship, Arsenal over Christmas.
“There is no divine right that West Ham don’t have a dicky period at some point in the season. We are hoping we can get back on it.”
How does the Europa League draw work?
The draw will feature 16 teams, the eight group winners as well as the eight teams that came through the playoffs. No side can face another team from the same national association, but an English side could draw Rangers.
Ties take place over two legs, with the first legs set for March 7 and the second legs a week later on March 14. With no away goals advantage, matches level after 180 minutes will go to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shoot-out.
How to watch the Europa League draw?
The draw will be live-streamed via the Uefa Europa League website. Viewers can also watch it on TNT Sports 2 as well as via the Discovery+ app.
When is the draw?
The Europa League round of 16 draw takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 23 February. The draw is set to commence at 11am GMT.
Europa League last 16 draw: What can the British teams play?
With Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers all seeded for the draw, their options are as follows:
- AC Milan (ITA)
- Benfica (POR)
- Freiburg (GER)
- Marseille (FRA)
- Qarabağ (AZE)
- Roma (ITA)
- Sparta Praha (CZE)
- Sporting CP (POR)
Europa League last 16 draw: Who are the seeded and unseeded teams?
Seeded teams
Atalanta (ITA)
Brighton (ENG)
Leverkusen (GER)
Liverpool (ENG)
Rangers (SCO)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Villarreal (ESP)
West Ham (ENG)
Unseeded teams
AC Milan (ITA)
Benfica (POR)
Freiburg (GER)
Marseille (FRA)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Roma (ITA)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Sporting CP (POR)
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool’s ‘thunderstorm’ win over Luton with famous comeback against Barcelona
Jurgen Klopp broke his promise. A few months ago, he had vowed to stop talking about his greatest comeback, his greatest night. There can be a temptation to mention the most famous of his 472 games in charge of Liverpool, in part because it combined so many of the elements that have defined his reign. But after another four-goal comeback, he reached for the ultimate in his search for something reminiscent.
“I promised my team a few months ago that I would never mention the Barcelona game as an example and I used it again today so I broke my promise,” he said. “Just because this game was, before the game, kind of similar.”
It is not often Luton Town find themselves bracketed with Barcelona. It was the shared sense of adversity that prompted Klopp to make the comparison. He likes the idea of limitless possibilities, of making the improbable possible and then actual. Liverpool were underdogs against Barcelona and they definitely were not against Luton, they trailed by three goals to Lionel Messi and co and just one to Carlton Morris and his colleagues, but these were Liverpool sides with a difference, both depleted by injury.
Klopp compares Liverpool’s ‘thunderstorm’ win over Luton with Barcelona comeback
Klopp had vowed to stop talking about the 4-3 aggregate win over Barcelona but could not resist recalling that legendary second-leg game after Liverpool fought back to overcome Luton at Anfield on Wednesday night
Xabi Alonso has ‘nothing new to say’ about Liverpool and Bayern Munich links
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has insisted there is “nothing new to say” regarding fresh speculation over his future.
Alonso has been heavily linked with the Liverpool job since Jurgen Klopp announced last month he would step down at the end of the campaign, but the Premier League club now face competition from Bayern Munich.
It was revealed on Wednesday that current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel will leave his position at the conclusion of the season – increasing the scrutiny on Alonso.
Xabi Alonso has ‘nothing new to say’ about Liverpool and Bayern Munich links
Head coach Alonso is contracted to Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2026.
What time is the Europa League last 16 draw?
Europa League sides are set to find out their last-16 opponents when the draw takes place on Friday.
There will be plenty of Premier League interest, with Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton all safely through to the round of 16 after finishing top of their respective groups.
The English trio, alongside the other five group winners, are joined in the draw by the eight other teams who made it through the play-off round.
The play-off second legs concluded on Thursday and saw those who finished second in their Europa League group face a side who finished third in their respective Champions League group.
What time is the Europa League last 16 draw?
Everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s Europa League draw
