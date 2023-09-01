Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Europa League is nearly upon us for the new 2023/24 season, with the group stage draw taking place today in Monaco.

Three English clubs and one Scottish team will be in the draw: Liverpool and Brighton finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League, while West Ham won the Europa Conference League to book their spot. Rangers finished runners-up in the Scottish Premiership to reach the Champions League play-offs, but they lost to PSV Eindhoven.

For the final time before the competition takes on the new Swiss-system format next season, 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots, and clubs from the same national league will not be drawn together in the same group.

When is the Europa League draw?

The draw for the group stage will take place in Monaco on Friday 1 September, at 12pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online

The Europa League draw will be televised live in the UK on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) for subscribing customers, and will be available on the TNT Sports app.

You can also live stream the draw for free on the Uefa website and YouTube channel.

Sevilla celebrate after winning the Europa League final (AP)

Which clubs have qualified?

There are 32 clubs qualified for the Europa League group stage.

England: Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham

Spain: Real Betis, Villarreal

France: Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse

Italy: Atalanta, Roma

Germany: Freiburg, Leverkusen

Austria: Sturm Graz, LASK

Azerbaijan: Qarabag

Belgium: Union Saint Gilloise

Czechia: Sparta Prague, Slavia Prague

Cyprus: Aris Limassol

Greece: AEK Athens, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos

Israel: Maccabi Haifa

Moldova: Sheriff

Netherlands: Ajax

Norway: Molde

Poland: Rakow Częstochowa

Portugal: Sporting CP

Scotland: Rangers

Serbia: TSC

Sweden: Hacken

Switzerland: Servette

What are the Europa League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 21 September

Matchday 2: 5 October

Matchday 3: 26 October

Matchday 4: 9 November

Matchday 5: 30 November

Matchday 6: 14 December