Is Europa League group stage draw on TV today? Channel, start time and how to watch online
Livepool, Brighton, West Ham and Rangers are all in the draw for the Europa League group stage
The Europa League is nearly upon us for the new 2023/24 season, with the group stage draw taking place today in Monaco.
Three English clubs and one Scottish team will be in the draw: Liverpool and Brighton finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League, while West Ham won the Europa Conference League to book their spot. Rangers finished runners-up in the Scottish Premiership to reach the Champions League play-offs, but they lost to PSV Eindhoven.
For the final time before the competition takes on the new Swiss-system format next season, 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots, and clubs from the same national league will not be drawn together in the same group.
The final will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 22 May 2024.
When is the Europa League draw?
The draw for the group stage will take place in Monaco on Friday 1 September, at 12pm BST.
How to watch on TV and online
The Europa League draw will be televised live in the UK on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) for subscribing customers, and will be available on the TNT Sports app.
You can also live stream the draw for free on the Uefa website and YouTube channel.
Which clubs have qualified?
There are 32 clubs qualified for the Europa League group stage.
England: Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham
Spain: Real Betis, Villarreal
France: Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse
Italy: Atalanta, Roma
Germany: Freiburg, Leverkusen
Austria: Sturm Graz, LASK
Azerbaijan: Qarabag
Belgium: Union Saint Gilloise
Czechia: Sparta Prague, Slavia Prague
Cyprus: Aris Limassol
Greece: AEK Athens, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos
Israel: Maccabi Haifa
Moldova: Sheriff
Netherlands: Ajax
Norway: Molde
Poland: Rakow Częstochowa
Portugal: Sporting CP
Scotland: Rangers
Serbia: TSC
Sweden: Hacken
Switzerland: Servette
What are the Europa League group stage dates?
Matchday 1: 21 September
Matchday 2: 5 October
Matchday 3: 26 October
Matchday 4: 9 November
Matchday 5: 30 November
Matchday 6: 14 December
