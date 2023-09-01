Jump to content

Liveupdated1693560672

Europa League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Rangers discover fate

The group stage draw takes place ahead of next year’s final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Harry Latham-Coyle,Jack Rathborn
Friday 01 September 2023 10:31
<p>The Uefa Europa League trophy</p>

The Uefa Europa League trophy

(Getty Images)

The Europa League group stage draw is here with the competition growing in strength each year.

After Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle discovered their Champions League group stage opponents, the Premier League contingent includes Liverpool, Brighton and West Ham, who won the Europa Conference League last year.

While Scottish hopes rest with Rangers, who failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages after defeat to PSV.

Liverpool are the bookies' favourites, but Brighton are next up alongside Jose Mourinho's Roma, who recently bought Romelu Lukaku to boost their chances. Atalanta, Marseille and Villarreal are also contenders.

Champions League 2023/24 draw: Groups, fixtures and match dates

The Champions League group stage draw was yesterday, relive all the action and analyse all the groups below.

Manchester City will hope to defend their title after clinching their first European crown.

While Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle will also have aspirations of going far.

Champions League 2023/24 groups, fixtures and match dates

Holders Manchester City are joined by Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League

Jack Rathborn1 September 2023 10:30
Is Europa League group stage draw on TV today? Channel, start time and how to watch online

The Europa League is nearly upon us for the new 2023/24 season, with the group stage draw taking place today in Monaco.

Three English clubs and one Scottish team will be in the draw: Liverpool and Brighton finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League, while West Ham won the Europa Conference League to book their spot. Rangers finished runners-up in the Scottish Premiership to reach the Champions League play-offs, but they lost to PSV Eindhoven.

For the final time before the competition takes on the new Swiss-system format next season, 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots, and clubs from the same national league will not be drawn together in the same group.

How to watch the Europa League group stage draw on TV and online

Livepool, Brighton, West Ham and Rangers are all in the draw for the Europa League group stage

Jack Rathborn1 September 2023 10:14
Europa League 2023/24 draw pots

Pot 1

West Ham (ENG)

Liverpool (ENG)

Roma (ITA)

Ajax (NED)

Villarreal (ESP)

Leverkusen (GER)

Atalanta (ITA)

Rangers (SCO)

Pot 2

Sporting CP

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Rennes (FRA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Real Betis (ESP)

LASK (AUT)

Marseille (FRA)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Pot 3

Molde (NOR)

Brighton (ENG)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Union SG (BEL)

Freiburg (GER)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Pot 4

Toulouse (FRA)

AEK Athens (GRE)

TSC Bačka Topola (SRB)

Servette (SUI)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Raków Czestochowa (POL)

Aris Limassol (CYP)

Häcken (SWE)

Jack Rathborn31 August 2023 18:11
Europa League 2023/24 group stage fixtures

21 September 2023: Matchday 1

5 October 2023: Matchday 2

26 October 2023: Matchday 3

9 November 2023: Matchday 4

30 November 2023: Matchday 5

14 December 2023: Matchday 6

Jack Rathborn31 August 2023 18:09

