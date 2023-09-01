Europa League 2023/24 draw: Groups, fixtures and match dates
Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Rangers look to go all the way and claim silverware and a place in next season’s Champions League
Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Rangers have discovered their group stage opponents for the Europa League this season.
The Reds could put right an early blemish in the Jurgen Klopp era, when they lost the Europa League final against Sevilla in 2016. After Daniel Sturridge’s opener, Sevilla hit back through Kevin Gameiro and a brace from Coke to clinch a 3-1 win in the Basel final and glory.
The fixtures will begin on Thursday 21 September and wrap up on Thursday 14 December.
The full fixture schedule will be confirmed on Saturday.
Europa League 2023/24 groups
Group A
West Ham
Olympiacos
Freiburg
TSC Backa Topola
Group B
Ajax
Marseille
Brighton
AEK Athens
Group C
Rangers
Real Betis
Sparta Prague
Aris Limassol
Group D
Atalanta
Sporting Lisbon
Sturm
Rakow
Group E
Liverpool
LASK
Union SG
Toulouse
Group F
Villarreal
Rennes
Maccabi Haifa
Panathinaikos
Group G
Roma
Slavia Prague
Sheriff
Servette
Group H
Leverkusen
Qarabag
Molde
Hacken
What are the Europa League group stage dates?
Matchday 1: 21 September
Matchday 2: 5 October
Matchday 3: 26 October
Matchday 4: 9 November
Matchday 5: 30 November
Matchday 6: 14 December
When is the Europa League final?
The final will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 22 May 2024.
