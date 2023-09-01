Jump to content

Europa League 2023/24 draw: Groups, fixtures and match dates

Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Rangers look to go all the way and claim silverware and a place in next season’s Champions League

Jack Rathborn
Friday 01 September 2023 12:48
Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Rangers have discovered their group stage opponents for the Europa League this season.

The Reds could put right an early blemish in the Jurgen Klopp era, when they lost the Europa League final against Sevilla in 2016. After Daniel Sturridge’s opener, Sevilla hit back through Kevin Gameiro and a brace from Coke to clinch a 3-1 win in the Basel final and glory.

The fixtures will begin on Thursday 21 September and wrap up on Thursday 14 December.

The full fixture schedule will be confirmed on Saturday.

Europa League 2023/24 groups

Group A

West Ham

Olympiacos

Freiburg

TSC Backa Topola

Group B

Ajax

Marseille

Brighton

AEK Athens

Group C

Rangers

Real Betis

Sparta Prague

Aris Limassol

Group D

Atalanta

Sporting Lisbon

Sturm

Rakow

Group E

Liverpool

LASK

Union SG

Toulouse

Group F

Villarreal

Rennes

Maccabi Haifa

Panathinaikos

Group G

Roma

Slavia Prague

Sheriff

Servette

Group H

Leverkusen

Qarabag

Molde

Hacken

What are the Europa League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 21 September

Matchday 2: 5 October

Matchday 3: 26 October

Matchday 4: 9 November

Matchday 5: 30 November

Matchday 6: 14 December

When is the Europa League final?

The final will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 22 May 2024.

