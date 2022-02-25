West Ham draw Sevilla in Europa League last 16, Rangers to face Red Star Belgrade
The first legs will be played on Thursday 10 March while the second legs will be held one week later
West Ham will play Sevilla in the Europa League last 16, while Rangers have been drawn with Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.
The London club were drawn against the six-time Europa League champions, who sit second in the LaLiga table, after they qualified from the pool stage as group winners.
Barcelona were paired with Turkish side Galatasaray, Porto will play Lyon and Atalanta were drawn against Bayer Leverkusen.
RB Leipzig were drawn against Spartak Moscow, with Uefa announcing earlier in the day that the Russian’s home tie will take place at a neutral venue due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
The two-legged ties will be played across Thursday 10 March and Thursday 17 March.
Full Europa League last 16 draw:
Rangers vs Red Star
Braga vs Monaco
Porto vs Lyon
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen
Sevilla vs West Ham
Barcelona vs Galatasaray
RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Real Betis
