What are the Europa League and Europa Conference League play-off fixtures and which teams are playing?

Liverpool and West Ham are among the teams already through to the last 16

Karl Matchett
Thursday 15 February 2024 09:44
(Getty Images)

European football is back on our screens after the resumption of the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday nights - and now on Thursday evening it’s the turn of the second- and third-tier competitions.

While the main competition is straight into the last 16 stage, an additional round is needed in the remaining two tournaments to get there, meaning a two-legged play-off tie for some sides to earn the right to get there.

While Europa League and Europa Conference League group stage winners are automatically through to the last 16, the remaining eight places in each cup will be decided by what Uefa term a “knockout round play-off” fixture - which sees group stage runners-up face a third-placed team coming down from the competition above.

In other words, third-placed Champions League sides face Europa runners-up, and Europa third-placed sides face teams who finished second in the Conference groups. No English or Scottish teams are involved in these play-offs, having all either won their groups or finished bottom.

Here’s everything you need to know about the play-offs and here are the latest odds and tips ahead of kick-off.

Where can I watch the games?

All Uefa competition fixtures are live on TNT Sports this season. Subscribers can choose any game across the ten TNT channel options or stream via the discovery plus app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What are the Europa League fixtures?

5:45pm GMT kick-offs:

Feyenoord vs Roma

Young Boys vs Sporting CP

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille

8pm GMT kick-offs:

Benfica vs Toulouse

Braga vs Qarabag

AC Milan vs Rennes

Lens vs Freiburg

Latest Europa odds here.

What are the Europa Conference League fixtures?

Jordan Henderson has joined Ajax

(PA)

5:45pm GMT kick-offs:

Sturm Graz vs Slovan Bratislava

Union SG vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros

Molde vs Legia Warsaw

8pm GMT kick-offs:

Servette vs Ludogorets

Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb

Ajax vs Bodo/Glimt

Maccabi Haifa vs Gent

Latest Conference odds here.

