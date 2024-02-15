What are the Europa League and Europa Conference League play-off fixtures and which teams are playing?
Liverpool and West Ham are among the teams already through to the last 16
European football is back on our screens after the resumption of the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday nights - and now on Thursday evening it’s the turn of the second- and third-tier competitions.
While the main competition is straight into the last 16 stage, an additional round is needed in the remaining two tournaments to get there, meaning a two-legged play-off tie for some sides to earn the right to get there.
While Europa League and Europa Conference League group stage winners are automatically through to the last 16, the remaining eight places in each cup will be decided by what Uefa term a “knockout round play-off” fixture - which sees group stage runners-up face a third-placed team coming down from the competition above.
In other words, third-placed Champions League sides face Europa runners-up, and Europa third-placed sides face teams who finished second in the Conference groups. No English or Scottish teams are involved in these play-offs, having all either won their groups or finished bottom.
Where can I watch the games?
All Uefa competition fixtures are live on TNT Sports this season. Subscribers can choose any game across the ten TNT channel options or stream via the discovery plus app.
What are the Europa League fixtures?
5:45pm GMT kick-offs:
Feyenoord vs Roma
Young Boys vs Sporting CP
Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille
8pm GMT kick-offs:
Benfica vs Toulouse
Braga vs Qarabag
AC Milan vs Rennes
Lens vs Freiburg
What are the Europa Conference League fixtures?
5:45pm GMT kick-offs:
Sturm Graz vs Slovan Bratislava
Union SG vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros
Molde vs Legia Warsaw
8pm GMT kick-offs:
Servette vs Ludogorets
Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb
Ajax vs Bodo/Glimt
Maccabi Haifa vs Gent
