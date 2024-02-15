Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

European football is back on our screens after the resumption of the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday nights - and now on Thursday evening it’s the turn of the second- and third-tier competitions.

While the main competition is straight into the last 16 stage, an additional round is needed in the remaining two tournaments to get there, meaning a two-legged play-off tie for some sides to earn the right to get there.

While Europa League and Europa Conference League group stage winners are automatically through to the last 16, the remaining eight places in each cup will be decided by what Uefa term a “knockout round play-off” fixture - which sees group stage runners-up face a third-placed team coming down from the competition above.

In other words, third-placed Champions League sides face Europa runners-up, and Europa third-placed sides face teams who finished second in the Conference groups. No English or Scottish teams are involved in these play-offs, having all either won their groups or finished bottom.

Where can I watch the games?

All Uefa competition fixtures are live on TNT Sports this season. Subscribers can choose any game across the ten TNT channel options or stream via the discovery plus app.

What are the Europa League fixtures?

5:45pm GMT kick-offs:

Feyenoord vs Roma

Young Boys vs Sporting CP

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille

8pm GMT kick-offs:

Benfica vs Toulouse

Braga vs Qarabag

AC Milan vs Rennes

Lens vs Freiburg

What are the Europa Conference League fixtures?

5:45pm GMT kick-offs:

Sturm Graz vs Slovan Bratislava

Union SG vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros

Molde vs Legia Warsaw

8pm GMT kick-offs:

Servette vs Ludogorets

Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb

Ajax vs Bodo/Glimt

Maccabi Haifa vs Gent

