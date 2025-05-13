Nottingham Forest: Evangelos Marinakis’ pitch reaction demonstrated leadership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest say the seriousness of Taiwo Awoniyi’s injury validates owner Evangelos Marinakis storming on to the pitch following the 2-2 draw with Leicester.

Awoniyi underwent urgent surgery on a serious abdominal injury suffered after he crashed into the post in the final 10 minutes on Sunday.

He stayed on the pitch after being given the all-clear by medical staff, but could barely move.

Marinakis was seen remonstrating with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after the game, with the Greek businessman furious his injured player was allowed to continue.

A club statement read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Taiwo Awoniyi is recovering well so far following urgent surgery on a serious abdominal injury sustained during Sunday’s match against Leicester City.

“At Nottingham Forest, this principle is not just policy for us; it is the deeply held belief and conviction of our owner.

“To Evangelos Marinakis, this isn’t just a football club — it’s family – and he instils that message in all of us.

“That is why he was so personally and emotionally invested in the situation that unfolded at the City Ground on Sunday.

“His reaction was one of deep care, responsibility, and emotional investment in one of our own.

“In moments like that he demonstrates his leadership, not just through words, but through action and presence.

“In the final 10 minutes of the game, when he saw our player clearly in discomfort, struggling through visible pain, it became increasingly difficult for him to stay on the sidelines.

“His deep frustration at seeing our player lying on the ground in severe pain – something no one with genuine care could ignore – triggered him to go onto the pitch.

“It was instinctive, human, and a reflection of just how much this team and its people mean to him. He would do the same again if such an unfortunate event were ever to reoccur.”

In the immediate aftermath of Marinakis’ altercation with Nuno, he was subject to heavy criticism, with pundit Gary Neville saying the manager should “negotiate his exit” that night.

But Forest hit back, adding: “The truth of the matter is there was no confrontation, with Nuno or with others, either on the pitch or inside the stadium.

“There was only shared frustration between all of us that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue.

“In light of this, we urge former coaches and players, and other public figures in the game, to resist the urge to rush to judgement and fake news online, especially when they do not have the full facts and context.

“Baseless and ill-informed outrage for the purposes of personal social media traction serves no one — least of all the injured player.

“We call on these influential voices to show the same respect for player welfare that they often demand from others. Let concern come before commentary.”

The incident, in which Leicester midfielder Facundo Buonanotte also collided with the upright, happened after Anthony Elanga was allowed to advance on goal, despite being clearly offside.

Play continued after assistant Sian Massey-Ellis delayed putting her flag up, with both players colliding at speed with the post.

The process of delaying the flag is standard practice based on guidance from football’s lawmaking body the International Football Association Board (IFAB) as per the VAR Protocol within the Laws of the Game.

It states that the flag should be delayed “in a very clear attacking situation when a player is about to score a goal or has a clear run into/towards the opponents’ penalty area”.