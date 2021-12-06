Arsenal will travel to Everton in the Premier League on Monday and the hosts will be hoping no controversial goals are scored.

The last time the Gunners played Emile Smith Rowe’s goal stood despite Manchester United’s goalkeeper David de Gea being on the ground injured at the time.

Despite the controversy Arsenal lost to United to keep them out of the top three. The fact they are in contention for European football after their disastrous start to their campaign is impressive and Everton manager Rafa Benitez says his side needs to learn from their opponents.

He said: “He [Arteta] is an example of a manager at a new club who needed time and everyone was talking about ‘We need to give him time’ and now he is collecting the prize of that.”

But who is playing and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Monday, 6 December at Goodison Park.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports from 4pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Everton are having an injury crisis at the moment with several stars out of action. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina are all injured and not expected to play against Arsenal.

For Arsenal, only Sead Kolasinac and Grant Xhaka are not available for the match.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Odds

Everton - 23/10

Draw - 12/5

Arsenal - 11/10

Prediction

Arsenal have recovered their season well and are playing consistently at the moment but they are coming up against an Everton who are hurting after their derby loss. Rafa Benitez’ side need a win and they should find it against the Gunners. Everton 1-0 Arsenal.