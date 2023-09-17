Jump to content

Everton v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Mikel Arteta’s men hope to move into the top four as Everton desperately need a win

Ben Fleming
Sunday 17 September 2023 15:15
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they travel to struggling Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s are riding high after clinching a late victory over Manchester United in their last match before the international break to make it 10 points from their opening four matches and they’ll look to take that momentum into today’s encounter. Manchester, Liverpool and Tottenham are setting the early pace at the top of the table so it would be a big error if Arsenal were to drop points at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side, meanwhile, picked up their opening points of the season with a 2-2 away draw against Sheffield United. The Toffees won this fixture 1-0 last season in Dyche’s first game in charge and will be hoping for a repeat performance to kickstart their league campaign.

Follow all the action from Goodison Park below.

Early team news

Arsenal, by contrast, have few injury concerns. Summer-signing Jurien Timber is set for a long spell on the sidelines, while Sunday’s game may well come too soon for Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny who are recovering from groin and knee injuries respectively.

Ben Fleming17 September 2023 15:15
Early team news

Everton continue to grapple with a host of injuries to key players with Dele Ali and Seamus Coleman long-term absentees. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes could all make a return to the starting XI following their various injuries, while James Tarkowski is expected to recover from a facial injury sustained against Sheffield United.

Ben Fleming17 September 2023 15:12
Where can I watch it?

Everton vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be streamed live on the Sky Go app and desktop website for subscribers. The match starts at 4:30pm.

Ben Fleming17 September 2023 15:07
Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:59
Everton vs Arsenal

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Everton vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Gunners will be desperate to continue their unbeaten start to the season, while the Toffees already appear to be in crisis and need to start picking up points.

Stick with us for all the action

Luke Baker17 September 2023 14:54

