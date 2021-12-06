Everton will look to get their season back on track against Arsenal on Monday night in the Premier League.

They were demolished 4-1 by Liverpool last time out and they haven’t secured a win since September when they beat Norwich 2-0. Manager Rafa Benitez has been under the spotlight but insists their poor form won’t mean they lose players in the transfer window.

He said: “If we don’t want to sell players, we don’t need to. If we sell players, it is because we want to sell players. I think the players appreciate we are trying to improve and that is what we will do until the end.

“We have been working on January and talking about options. Our market is clear: there are players you can get and players you cannot – that’s the reality. We need to know these players want to come. In terms of our players, they cannot go if we don’t want (them) to.”

Everton will look to win three points but how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Monday, 6 December at Goodison Park.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports from 4pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Everton are having an injury crisis at the moment with several stars out of action. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina are all injured and not expected to play against Arsenal.

For Arsenal, only Sead Kolasinac and Grant Xhaka are not available for the match.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Odds

Everton - 23/10

Draw - 12/5

Arsenal - 11/10

Prediction

Arsenal have recovered their season well and are playing consistently at the moment but they are coming up against an Everton who are hurting after their derby loss. Rafa Benitez’ side need a win and they should find it against the Gunners. Everton 1-0 Arsenal.