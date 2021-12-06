Everton vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

All you need to know about the game

Sarah Rendell
Monday 06 December 2021 07:44
Jordan Pickford could leave the club according to reports

Jordan Pickford could leave the club according to reports

(Reuters)

Everton will want to make sure they get their winning form back on track against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

Rumours are swirling that the down turn in form, which has put them in 14th in the table, could see one of their biggest stars leave. England’s number one choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is said to be on Tottenham’s radar.

Manager Rafa Benitez has rubbished rumours that the club are in jeopardy of losing players in January but the rumours will be a worry for fans.

Everton haven’t won a league match since September while Arsenal are the complete opposite after they completely turned around their season.

But who will win the match? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Monday, 6 December at Goodison Park.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports from 4pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Everton are having an injury crisis at the moment with several stars out of action. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina are all injured and not expected to play against Arsenal.

For Arsenal, only Sead Kolasinac and Grant Xhaka are not available for the match.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Richarlison

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Odds

Everton - 23/10

Draw - 12/5

Arsenal - 11/10

Prediction

Arsenal have recovered their season well and are playing consistently at the moment but they are coming up against an Everton who are hurting after their derby loss. Rafa Benitez’ side need a win and they should find it against the Gunners. Everton 1-0 Arsenal.

