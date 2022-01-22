Everton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Gerrard takes on Ferguson
Follow all the latest updates from Goodison Park as Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa takes on Duncan Ferguson’s Everton
Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.
Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two legends of Liverpool and Everton respectively going head to head on Merseyside. “I was surprised and shocked Rafa wanted to go and have a go at that job, with his legacy and his relationship with Liverpool,” Gerrard said this week. “Big Dunc will take the reins for this game and it’s quite obvious what type of reaction he’ll get. We need to be ready for that.”
Follow the score and all the action from the Premier League game at Goodison Park below.
Everton vs Aston Villa: Duncan Ferguson ‘buys Everton fans a pint’ before taking charge of Aston Villa match
Duncan Ferguson made sure the first round was on him as he treated Everton fans to a free pint before taking charge of the team’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Saturday, according to reports.
The former Everton striker has replaced Rafael Benitez in the Everton dugout after the former Liverpool boss was sacked after just six months, with the club on a miserable run of form and 16th in the Premier League table.
Ferguson has been appointed caretaker manager “for the club’s upcoming games” and has urged his players to fight for the Goodison Park crowd.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Danny Ings has scored five Premier League goals versus Everton, his joint-best record against any club but he starts on the Aston Villa bench today.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Everton have the worst first-half record in the Premier League for 2021-22 and the Toffees have let in 13 goals in their last five Premier League games at Goodison Park.
Can Duncan Ferguson turn around Everton’s fortunes today?
Everton vs Aston Villa: Everton owner Farhad Moshiri addresses ‘difficult season’ and new manager search in letter to fans
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has written to supporters, asking for patience in a “difficult season” and reaffirming his commitment to the club cause.
The Toffees sit 16th in the Premier League table with three defeats in their last four games and just one league win since September, which culminated in the sacking of Rafa Benitez as manager at the start of the week.
Add in a questionable recruitment strategy, the departure of director of football Marcel Brands, the sale of fan favourite Lucas Digne and defeat to then-bottom club Norwich City and it has been a thoroughly testing period for the Goodison Park faithful, leading to Moshiri explaining the ongoing process to find a new head coach and reassuring fans that he wouldn’t be withdrawing any financial support.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Everton have scored a league-low five first-half goals, while they have failed to score before half-time in their last five games in the Premier League.
The Toffees have conceded the first goal in 16 of their 22 fixtures this season, including the last eight league games, which is a club record in the competition.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Only twice previously have Everton had fewer than their current 19 points after 19 games of a Premier League campaign - 17 in both 1997-98 and 2005-06.
Everton’s return of 12 clean sheets last season ranked them joint-fifth in the Premier League. They have kept just three this season, ranking them 18th.
Everton vs Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard expects Everton reaction after Rafa Benitez sacking
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes Rafa Benitez’s failed appointment at Everton was unique and warned his men to expect a backlash.
Everton sacked Benitez last weekend after less than seven months in charge and will have Duncan Ferguson in caretaker charge when they host Villa on Saturday.
Gerrard played under Benitez for six years at Liverpool winning the Champions League in 2005, and was surprised his former boss wanted to manage Everton in the first place.
Everton vs Aston Villa
As a player, Steven Gerrard won a career-best 16 Premier League fixtures versus Everton, losing just four of his 30 meetings.
Gerrard made 15 Premier League appearances at Goodison Park with Liverpool and earned eight wins, four draws and just three defeats here.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa’s draw against Manchester United last weekend ended a run of three defeats in all competitions.
Villa have lost seven of their 10 Premier League away fixtures, already equalling their total number of defeats on the road last season.
Everton vs Aston Villa: Duncan Ferguson is adored by the fans but Everton need more than a unifying figure
You can tell a lot about a club by its heroes, the men that symbolise its identity. Duncan Ferguson ranks highly among Everton’s pantheon of greats. That perhaps points to one of the underlying problems at Goodison Park.
The 50-year-old takes charge of the first game of his second spell as caretaker manager when the Blues face Aston Villa on Saturday. Ferguson fills the void in the dugout left by the sacking of Rafa Benitez. He will rally the crowd and the visiting side and their manager Steven Gerrard – a Liverpool icon – can expect a hostile reception.
