Everton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
Follow live coverage as Everton face Aston Villa today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Everton vs Aston Villa
The final whistle sounds at a dejected Goodison Park as Aston Villa scrape past Everton with a well-earned 1-0 away win. Unai Emery's side now move seventh after spoiling David Moyes' homecoming as the Toffees seemingly remain stuck to 16th. It wasn't the most glamourous Villa performance, yet the visitors aren't likely to care as Ollie Watkins' 51st-minute strike more than made up for a plethora of wasted opportunities in the first half. He was played in excellently by Morgan Rogers before sliding past a hesitant Jordan Pickford to take the lead, and such was the bitty nature of the game, it remained Villa's last effort of the match. In their offensive absence, Everton tried to ramp up the pressure, yet could only look on in frustration as the final ball was always illusive. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's damning miss in the final moments compounded this, as the goal-starved striker blazed over to the groans of the Gladwys Street end. Everton eventually underperformed from their 1.09 xG, while Villa were also underwhelming in this regard as they totalled 1.36 xG. Thank you for joining us, we hope you enjoyed the game.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Digne is fouled by Mangala as Villa have a late free-kick. The home crowd is starting to thin out. It's a sad sight to behold.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Calvert-Lewin blazes over! After a Pickford long ball comes through to Lindstrom on the right of the box, the Dane finds his striker and he just gets underneath it!
Everton vs Aston Villa
Mykolenko crosses, Villa head out. Mykolenko crosses, Vil-you get the idea. Mangala does manage a deflected effort on goal, yet it's caught easily by Martinez.
Everton vs Aston Villa
The board has gone up. There will be four minutes of added time. Can Everton finally pick the Villa lock? They're looking to go more direct in the closing stages.
Everton vs Aston Villa
If the score remains the same, or bettered for the visitors, Villa will get their fourth straight clean sheet away at Everton for the first time in this fixture's long history.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Beto strides onto the ball as Everton look to get something going. However, the substitute has the touch of a space hopper and Villa regain possession before Buendia is brought down by Mangala. Free-kick.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Mykolenko sends in a long free-kick from the left and Tarkowski heads it on to little effect. Lindstrom then fires it up into the box, yet Everton can't get the ball under useful control and Villa end up winning a free-kick just outside their area.
Everton vs Aston Villa
Everton are heading for their third Premier League defeat in a row. The Toffees are yet to have a shot on target in the second half.
