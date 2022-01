Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two legends of Liverpool and Everton respectively going head to head on Merseyside.

“I was surprised and shocked Rafa wanted to go and have a go at that job, with his legacy and his relationship with Liverpool,” Gerrard said this week. “Big Dunc will take the reins for this game and it’s quite obvious what type of reaction he’ll get. We need to be ready for that.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the match?

Everton vs Aston Villa kicks off today, Saturday 22 January, at 12.30pm GMT.

What channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast live in the Uk on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 1 HD.

Is there a live stream?

The game can be streamed live via the BT Sport website and app for existing subscribers.

What are the teams?

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Mina (c), Holgate, Godfrey; Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Gray; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings (c), Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.

Prediction

Everton could be buoyed by Duncan Ferguson’s return to take charge and fired up by the visit of Steven Gerrard – that could be enough to power them to a positive result. Everton 2-1 Aston Villa.