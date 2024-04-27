Everton vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Goodison Park
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Everton vs Brentford
Brentford make two alterations to the side that thrashed Luton 5-1 in their last match. Toney starts up front after returning from a hip injury and comes in for Lewis-Potter, with Norgaard replacing Damsgaard in the midfield.
Everton vs Brentford
Everton make two changes to the side that beat Liverpool 2-0 in the Merseyside derby in their previous Premier League outing. Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko are out of the squad through injury, with Young coming in at left-back and Chermiti making his first league start up front.
Everton vs Brentford
BRENTFORD SUBS: Kevin Schade, Zanka, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mads Roerslev, Hakon Valdimarsson, Yehor Yarmoliuk.
Everton vs Brentford
BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Sergio Reguilon; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.
Everton vs Brentford
EVERTON SUBS: Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Andre Gomes, Andy Lonergan, Lewis Warrington, Mackenzie Hunt, Jenson Metcalfe.
Everton vs Brentford
EVERTON (4-5-1): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ashley Young; Jack Harrison, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Youssef Chermiti.
Everton vs Brentford
Brentford are also going through a good spell of form and are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches. Thomas Frank's side collected three respectable draws against Manchester United, Brighton and Aston Villa before back-to-back wins over Sheffield United and Luton Town eased any fears of the Bees getting dragged into a relegation battle. Brentford's 5-1 victory over the Hatters was the biggest away triumph in their history, with their crucial win putting them 10 points clear of the drop zone. Another success would seal safety, and they will be out for revenge after losing the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Calvert-Lewin with the goals for Everton.
Everton vs Brentford
Everton have boosted their chances of staying in the Premier League massively with three wins in their previous four outings to extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to eight points. The Toffees latest win was the sweetest, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring to help the hosts beat rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, securing their first home triumph against the Reds since October 2010. Manager Sean Dyche has led his side to three straight home wins without conceding a single goal, knowing that a fourth successive success at Goodison Park would see them move above Brentford and into 15th position. Everton will also be looking at their upcoming run favourably, with games against Luton Town and Sheffield United next after their contest against the Bees.
Everton vs Brentford
Hello and welcome to live commentary for the Premier League clash between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park.
Everton vs Brentford
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies