Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1714234684

Everton vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Goodison Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 27 April 2024 16:30
Comments
Goodison Park, the home of Everton
Goodison Park, the home of Everton (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1714234541

Everton vs Brentford

Brentford make two alterations to the side that thrashed Luton 5-1 in their last match. Toney starts up front after returning from a hip injury and comes in for Lewis-Potter, with Norgaard replacing Damsgaard in the midfield.

27 April 2024 17:15
1714234211

Everton vs Brentford

Everton make two changes to the side that beat Liverpool 2-0 in the Merseyside derby in their previous Premier League outing. Calvert-Lewin and Vitalii Mykolenko are out of the squad through injury, with Young coming in at left-back and Chermiti making his first league start up front.

27 April 2024 17:10
1714233823

Everton vs Brentford

BRENTFORD SUBS: Kevin Schade, Zanka, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mads Roerslev, Hakon Valdimarsson, Yehor Yarmoliuk.

27 April 2024 17:03
1714233806

Everton vs Brentford

BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Sergio Reguilon; Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt; Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa.

27 April 2024 17:03
1714233754

Everton vs Brentford

EVERTON SUBS: Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Andre Gomes, Andy Lonergan, Lewis Warrington, Mackenzie Hunt, Jenson Metcalfe.

27 April 2024 17:02
1714233733

Everton vs Brentford

EVERTON (4-5-1): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ashley Young; Jack Harrison, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Youssef Chermiti.

27 April 2024 17:02
1714233572

Everton vs Brentford

Brentford are also going through a good spell of form and are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches. Thomas Frank's side collected three respectable draws against Manchester United, Brighton and Aston Villa before back-to-back wins over Sheffield United and Luton Town eased any fears of the Bees getting dragged into a relegation battle. Brentford's 5-1 victory over the Hatters was the biggest away triumph in their history, with their crucial win putting them 10 points clear of the drop zone. Another success would seal safety, and they will be out for revenge after losing the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Calvert-Lewin with the goals for Everton.

27 April 2024 16:59
1714233349

Everton vs Brentford

Everton have boosted their chances of staying in the Premier League massively with three wins in their previous four outings to extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to eight points. The Toffees latest win was the sweetest, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring to help the hosts beat rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, securing their first home triumph against the Reds since October 2010. Manager Sean Dyche has led his side to three straight home wins without conceding a single goal, knowing that a fourth successive success at Goodison Park would see them move above Brentford and into 15th position. Everton will also be looking at their upcoming run favourably, with games against Luton Town and Sheffield United next after their contest against the Bees.

27 April 2024 16:55
1714232989

Everton vs Brentford

Hello and welcome to live commentary for the Premier League clash between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park.

27 April 2024 16:49
1714231806

Everton vs Brentford

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

27 April 2024 16:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in